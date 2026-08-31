ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Education Minister Promises Strict Action After Girl Student Of East Vinod Nagar School Dies In Hospital

New Delhi: The death of a Class VII student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar under Kalyanpuri police station on August 27 has inflamed political passions in East Delhi, with the state Education Minister promising a swift probe and strict action after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA raised concerns about safety of children in Delhi's government schools.

The student passed away while undergoing treatment in a public hospital, where she had been admitted since July 22, after which, her family accused a school teacher of harassing the girl. According to the family, the girl's grandfather took her to the hospital on July 22 after receiving a call from the school, informing them that she had fallen ill. After undergoing treatment for over a month, she succumbed on August 27.

According to the family, on July 22, they received a call from the school at around 9.30 am, stating that the girl was unwell and asking them to pick her up. They claim that while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the girl told her grandfather that a teacher at school had allegedly harassed her.

Demand For Case Against Teacher

On Monday, the girl's family members visited the school and staged a protest. They demanded that a case be registered and strict action be taken against the accused teacher. The family alleges the girl's death was caused by a deterioration in her health following the alleged harassment at school.

The actual cause of the girl's death and the details of what transpired at the school will only become clear once the investigation is complete. The family is demanding an impartial inquiry and strict action against those found guilty.