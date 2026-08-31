Delhi Education Minister Promises Strict Action After Girl Student Of East Vinod Nagar School Dies In Hospital
The victim's family said they picked her up from school and got her admitted to a hospital, where she alleged a teacher had harassed her.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The death of a Class VII student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar under Kalyanpuri police station on August 27 has inflamed political passions in East Delhi, with the state Education Minister promising a swift probe and strict action after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA raised concerns about safety of children in Delhi's government schools.
The student passed away while undergoing treatment in a public hospital, where she had been admitted since July 22, after which, her family accused a school teacher of harassing the girl. According to the family, the girl's grandfather took her to the hospital on July 22 after receiving a call from the school, informing them that she had fallen ill. After undergoing treatment for over a month, she succumbed on August 27.
According to the family, on July 22, they received a call from the school at around 9.30 am, stating that the girl was unwell and asking them to pick her up. They claim that while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the girl told her grandfather that a teacher at school had allegedly harassed her.
Demand For Case Against Teacher
On Monday, the girl's family members visited the school and staged a protest. They demanded that a case be registered and strict action be taken against the accused teacher. The family alleges the girl's death was caused by a deterioration in her health following the alleged harassment at school.
The actual cause of the girl's death and the details of what transpired at the school will only become clear once the investigation is complete. The family is demanding an impartial inquiry and strict action against those found guilty.
Their demand was swiftly amplified after AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar met the victim's family and claimed that the 11-year-old student had fainted after allegedly being harassed by a teacher at the government school in East Vinod Nagar. He added that the girl subsequently underwent treatment but passed away on August 27.
Kumar stated that the victim's family is in deep shock and inconsolable grief. Expressing concern over the incident, he questioned the safety of children in Delhi's government schools, asserting that the innocent girl must receive justice and that strict action should be taken against the guilty.
Promise Of Strict, Decisive Action
Local MLA Ravindra Singh Negi said the entire matter is being investigated. He said if any fault or negligence on the part of any school staffer comes to light during the investigation, departmental action will be taken against the concerned individual. However, there is no independent confirmation yet of a direct link between the student's death and the allegations of harassment against the teacher.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said, "An investigation into the tragic death of the student is currently underway. To ensure there is no interference during the investigation, the concerned teacher has been transferred with immediate effect. The government is viewing this entire matter with utmost seriousness and sensitivity. If the investigation reveals negligence, a lapse in duty, or any form of irregularity at any stage, strict and decisive action will be taken in accordance with the law against those found responsible."
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