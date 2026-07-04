ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Rolls Back Work-from-Home Policy As West Asia Crisis Eases

New Delhi: Following the normalisation of the geopolitical situation, the Delhi government on Saturday withdrew its two-day work-from-home mandate for government employees. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that all officers and staff will now return to standard office hours from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM

The work from home policy, which began on May 14, was originally implemented after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for national measures to conserve fuel amid global tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

As part of these emergency steps, the government had also reduced petrol allowances for official vehicles and encouraged the use of public transport. Every Monday was designated ‘Metro Monday’ by the government, urging ministers and employees to commute via the metro whenever possible. Office timings were adjusted for various government departments to help minimise the use of private vehicles.