Delhi Government Rolls Back Work-from-Home Policy As West Asia Crisis Eases
Regular office operations are set to resume immediately.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Following the normalisation of the geopolitical situation, the Delhi government on Saturday withdrew its two-day work-from-home mandate for government employees. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that all officers and staff will now return to standard office hours from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM
The work from home policy, which began on May 14, was originally implemented after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for national measures to conserve fuel amid global tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
As part of these emergency steps, the government had also reduced petrol allowances for official vehicles and encouraged the use of public transport. Every Monday was designated ‘Metro Monday’ by the government, urging ministers and employees to commute via the metro whenever possible. Office timings were adjusted for various government departments to help minimise the use of private vehicles.
Private companies in Delhi were similarly advised to adopt a two-day work-from-home policy, staggered work hours, and carpooling to further conserve fuel. Chief Minister Gupta convened crucial meetings during the crisis to ensure these measures were communicated and implemented across the public and private sectors.
With the fuel crisis easing and the international situation stabilising, the government has rolled back these temporary measures. Regular office operations are set to resume immediately.
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