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Delhi Government Reshuffles IAS, DANICS Officers; Senior Bureaucrats Get New Roles

The Delhi government transferred several IAS and DANICS officers, assigning new responsibilities to senior bureaucrats as part of a major administrative reshuffle.

Delhi Secretariat
Delhi Secretariat (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Delhi government has carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officers to strengthen governance and improve administrative efficiency.

The Services Department has issued orders assigning fresh responsibilities to senior officials, with the changes taking effect immediately.

According to the official order, Vipul Pathak (IAS, 1992 batch) has been given additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary of the SC/ST/OBC and Women & Child Development (WCD) departments, while continuing as Additional Chief Secretary, Social Welfare.

Naveen Kumar Chaudhary (IAS, 1994 batch), who is serving as Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), has also been entrusted with the additional charge of the General Administration Department (GAD).

Meanwhile, Pandurang K. Pole (IAS, 2004 batch) has been appointed Secretary, Land and Building Department. He will also hold additional charge as Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Labour) and Secretary (Cooperation).

Additional Charges In Key Departments

The government has also reassigned responsibilities in the transport, finance and home departments.

Jitendra Yadav (IAS, 2010 batch), who is currently Managing Director of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), has been given additional charge as Secretary, Information Technology (IT). Following the reshuffle, he has been relieved of his duties as Special Commissioner (Transport).

Sandeep Kumar Singh (IAS, 2011 batch) will continue as Special Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) while taking on additional responsibilities as Special Secretary (Finance) and Managing Director of the State Road Development Corporation (SRDC).

Similarly, Sachin Rana (IAS, 2014 batch) has been assigned additional charge as Special Secretary and Principal Director, Delhi Fire Services (DFS), in addition to his existing role as Special Secretary (Home).

DANICS Officers Also Transferred

Under Administrative Order No. 251, the Delhi government has also transferred several DANICS officers, particularly in the Revenue Department.

Yash Pal has been shifted from SDM (Patparganj) to SDM (Patel Nagar), while Sanjeevan Kundu has been transferred from the office of SDM (Headquarters), South District, to the Police Complaints Authority as Deputy Secretary.

Pankaj Roy Gupta has been transferred from the post of SDM (Dwarka) to the post of Superintendent of Prisons.

Orders Take Immediate Effect

The Services Department has directed all transferred officers to assume charge of their new postings with immediate effect. The order states that officers will be deemed relieved from their current assignments without waiting for separate relieving orders.

The reshuffle is being viewed as part of the Delhi government's efforts to streamline administrative functioning, improve coordination across departments and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of public services.

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TAGGED:

DANIPS OFFICERS TRANSFERRED
DELHI RESHUFFLE BUREAUCRATS
IAS DANICS OFFICERS
SENIOR BUREAUCRATS
DELHI GOVERNMENT TRANFER

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