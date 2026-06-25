ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Reshuffles IAS, DANICS Officers; Senior Bureaucrats Get New Roles

New Delhi: The Delhi government has carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officers to strengthen governance and improve administrative efficiency.

The Services Department has issued orders assigning fresh responsibilities to senior officials, with the changes taking effect immediately.

According to the official order, Vipul Pathak (IAS, 1992 batch) has been given additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary of the SC/ST/OBC and Women & Child Development (WCD) departments, while continuing as Additional Chief Secretary, Social Welfare.

Naveen Kumar Chaudhary (IAS, 1994 batch), who is serving as Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), has also been entrusted with the additional charge of the General Administration Department (GAD).

Meanwhile, Pandurang K. Pole (IAS, 2004 batch) has been appointed Secretary, Land and Building Department. He will also hold additional charge as Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Labour) and Secretary (Cooperation).

Additional Charges In Key Departments

The government has also reassigned responsibilities in the transport, finance and home departments.

Jitendra Yadav (IAS, 2010 batch), who is currently Managing Director of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), has been given additional charge as Secretary, Information Technology (IT). Following the reshuffle, he has been relieved of his duties as Special Commissioner (Transport).

Sandeep Kumar Singh (IAS, 2011 batch) will continue as Special Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) while taking on additional responsibilities as Special Secretary (Finance) and Managing Director of the State Road Development Corporation (SRDC).