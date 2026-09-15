ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Plans PPP-Model Hostels For Higher Education Students

New Delhi: In the wake of the Savitri Niketan accident, the Delhi government has decided to develop hostels for higher education students under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the plan on Tuesday, saying the government's objective is to ensure that students coming to Delhi from different parts of the country do not have to worry about finding accommodation and can focus on their studies and aspirations without additional stress.

Delhi Government Plans PPP-Model Hostels For Higher Education Students (ETV Bharat)

Gupta said Delhi is not only the national capital but also a major education hub, attracting thousands of students from different states every year. After securing admission, finding safe, convenient and affordable accommodation often becomes a major challenge for students. High rents and the search for suitable paying guest (PG) accommodation can consume considerable time and energy, she said.

The government has taken the initiative to provide a long-term solution to the problem. The hostel facilities will not be restricted to students studying in Delhi government institutions. Students enrolled in other colleges will also be able to access the facilities.