Delhi Government Plans PPP-Model Hostels For Higher Education Students
The government has taken the initiative to provide a long-term solution to the problem
Published : September 15, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of the Savitri Niketan accident, the Delhi government has decided to develop hostels for higher education students under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the plan on Tuesday, saying the government's objective is to ensure that students coming to Delhi from different parts of the country do not have to worry about finding accommodation and can focus on their studies and aspirations without additional stress.
Gupta said Delhi is not only the national capital but also a major education hub, attracting thousands of students from different states every year. After securing admission, finding safe, convenient and affordable accommodation often becomes a major challenge for students. High rents and the search for suitable paying guest (PG) accommodation can consume considerable time and energy, she said.
The government has taken the initiative to provide a long-term solution to the problem. The hostel facilities will not be restricted to students studying in Delhi government institutions. Students enrolled in other colleges will also be able to access the facilities.
As part of the plan, the government will conduct a survey of colleges that have sufficient land available for hostel construction. To speed up construction and ensure quality, the hostels will also be developed under the Public-Private Partnership model.
The government expects the model to facilitate faster construction, better maintenance and access to modern facilities for students. Gupta said the initiative would not be limited to constructing buildings. Student safety, cleanliness, food quality in mess facilities and other basic requirements would also be given priority.
Several departments, including the Health Department, Higher Education Department and Women and Child Development Department, have been involved in the initiative.
Hostel construction is already underway or has been proposed at several major institutions, including Ambedkar University, Dhirpur; G.B. Pant Engineering College; Indira Gandhi Hospital and Medical College; and Delhi Sports University.
Gupta also assured parents that the government intends to develop hostels that provide students with a safe and family-like environment. She said parents should be able to send their children to Delhi without worrying about their accommodation and safety.
According to the chief minister, every student who comes to Delhi represents not just an individual pursuing education but also the hopes and aspirations of their family. Ensuring that students are free from concerns over rent, food and safety is therefore an important responsibility of the government.
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