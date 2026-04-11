ETV Bharat / state

Delhi EV Policy 2026: 100% Road Tax Waiver For Electric Cars Priced Up To Rs 30 Lakh; Govt Invites Public Feedback

A view of electric vehicle chargers installed at the multi-level car parking facility by DDA during its inauguration at Nehru Place District Centre in New Delhi on Monday, February 16, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced on Saturday that all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of Rs 30 lakh or less registered in the national capital will be granted 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees till 31 March 2030.

According to the state government's new draft electric vehicle (EV) policy release, "The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, uploaded on the transport department's website, also proposes a 50 per cent exemption for strong hybrid EVs."

"Electric cars with ex-showroom price above (Rs) 30 lakh registered in Delhi shall not be granted any exemption from road tax and registration fees," the draft read. From January 1, 2027, new registrations of only electric three-wheelers shall be permitted in Delhi, it said.