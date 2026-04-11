ETV Bharat / state

Delhi EV Policy 2026: 100% Road Tax Waiver For Electric Cars Priced Up To Rs 30 Lakh; Govt Invites Public Feedback

The Delhi government also invited feedback and comments on the draft policy from the public for the next 30 days through emails or posts.

A view of electric vehicle chargers installed at the multi-level car parking facility by DDA during its inauguration at Nehru Place District Centre in New Delhi on Monday, February 16, 2026.
A view of electric vehicle chargers installed at the multi-level car parking facility by DDA during its inauguration at Nehru Place District Centre in New Delhi on Monday, February 16, 2026. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced on Saturday that all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of Rs 30 lakh or less registered in the national capital will be granted 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees till 31 March 2030.

According to the state government's new draft electric vehicle (EV) policy release, "The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, uploaded on the transport department's website, also proposes a 50 per cent exemption for strong hybrid EVs."

"Electric cars with ex-showroom price above (Rs) 30 lakh registered in Delhi shall not be granted any exemption from road tax and registration fees," the draft read. From January 1, 2027, new registrations of only electric three-wheelers shall be permitted in Delhi, it said.

"The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 builds on this momentum to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, improve air quality and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility. The policy will be applicable from the date of the notification," the draft stated. The Delhi government also invited feedback and comments on the draft policy from the public for the next 30 days through emails or posts.

Launched in August 2020 as one of the key initiatives of the previous AAP government, to reduce air pollution and promote clean mobility in the national capital and focus on accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). The policy's initial three-year term ended in August 2023, and the government has been extending it ever since. The policy is inspired by the Right to Clean Air under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi’s New EV Policy May Allow Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles To Go Electric Instead Of Being Scrapped
  2. Delhi Govt Plans To Double Two-Wheeler EV Subsidy In New Policy

TAGGED:

DELHI NEW EV POLICY 2026
DELHI ELECTRIC VEHICLE POLICY
DELHI EV POLICY 2026
DELHI DRAFT EV POLICY 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.