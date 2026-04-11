Delhi EV Policy 2026: 100% Road Tax Waiver For Electric Cars Priced Up To Rs 30 Lakh; Govt Invites Public Feedback
The Delhi government also invited feedback and comments on the draft policy from the public for the next 30 days through emails or posts.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government announced on Saturday that all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of Rs 30 lakh or less registered in the national capital will be granted 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees till 31 March 2030.
According to the state government's new draft electric vehicle (EV) policy release, "The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, uploaded on the transport department's website, also proposes a 50 per cent exemption for strong hybrid EVs."
"Electric cars with ex-showroom price above (Rs) 30 lakh registered in Delhi shall not be granted any exemption from road tax and registration fees," the draft read. From January 1, 2027, new registrations of only electric three-wheelers shall be permitted in Delhi, it said.
"The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 builds on this momentum to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, improve air quality and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility. The policy will be applicable from the date of the notification," the draft stated. The Delhi government also invited feedback and comments on the draft policy from the public for the next 30 days through emails or posts.
Launched in August 2020 as one of the key initiatives of the previous AAP government, to reduce air pollution and promote clean mobility in the national capital and focus on accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). The policy's initial three-year term ended in August 2023, and the government has been extending it ever since. The policy is inspired by the Right to Clean Air under Article 21 of the Constitution.
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