Delhi Government To Install 10,000 Air Purifiers In Government Schools As AQI Worsens
Air purifiers will be installed in the classrooms in a phased manner starting with 10,000 out of total 38,000.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 6:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday said that the government was in a process to purchase 10,000 air purifiers in classrooms to ensure the children consume fresh air.
"We are not those who flaunt IIT degrees and do campaigns like Odd-Even or Gaadi On, Gaadi Off campaign. We are tackling the issue of pollution through long-term administrative measures," he said, addressing a press conference.
Taking a dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Sood said that it focused only on advertising and political posturing regarding pollution, instead of providing concrete solutions.
According to Sood, air purifiers will be installed in the classrooms in a phased manner starting with 10,000 out of total 38,000. "We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air. Tenders have been floated today itself," he added.
Official data shows there are 1,047 government and government-aided schools. The minister, who also holds the urban development portfolio, said the Public Works Department, using the environment cess, will also procure mechanical road sweepers for each of the assembly constituencies.
"Money is also being provided to MCD for procuring mechanical road sweepers. The Aam Aadmi Party government did nothing for MCD. Salaries were not released for sanitation workers. They were at the helm in MCD for two years. But what did they do?" he asked.
Sood also said Delhi is surrounded by states, and the weather conditions there determine the weather here. "We are committed towards the issue of eradicating pollution. I want to assure people of Delhi that we are taking all possible steps which will show their results on the ground very soon," he added.
The Delhi government has issued an order prohibiting petrol pumps from dispensing fuel to vehicles without a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) since December 18. Following this order, more than 61,000 people obtained PUCCs in a single day on Thursday.
The government has also temporarily banned the transportation of construction materials by trucks and construction activities in Delhi. Action is being taken against anyone found violating this ban.
In addition, action is being taken against private vehicles from outside Delhi if they are found to be below BS-4 emission standards.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that the government is committed to providing clean air to the people of Delhi and is taking strict measures to achieve this. In line with this, the government is now preparing to install air purifiers in government schools across Delhi.
