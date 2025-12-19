ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government To Install 10,000 Air Purifiers In Government Schools As AQI Worsens

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday said that the government was in a process to purchase 10,000 air purifiers in classrooms to ensure the children consume fresh air.

"We are not those who flaunt IIT degrees and do campaigns like Odd-Even or Gaadi On, Gaadi Off campaign. We are tackling the issue of pollution through long-term administrative measures," he said, addressing a press conference.

Taking a dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Sood said that it focused only on advertising and political posturing regarding pollution, instead of providing concrete solutions.

According to Sood, air purifiers will be installed in the classrooms in a phased manner starting with 10,000 out of total 38,000. "We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air. Tenders have been floated today itself," he added.

Official data shows there are 1,047 government and government-aided schools. The minister, who also holds the urban development portfolio, said the Public Works Department, using the environment cess, will also procure mechanical road sweepers for each of the assembly constituencies.