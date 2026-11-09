ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Forms New Law For Timely Delivery Of Govt Services, Fine On Officials For For Delays

New Delhi: The Delhi government has implemented a new law aimed at making government services faster and more transparent. Under this legislation, government services will now be provided within a stipulated timeframe. If any official causes an unjustified delay, a daily fine will be imposed on him.

In this connection, the government has enacted the 'Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time-Bound and Easy Delivery of Services) Act, 2026'.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the objective is to ensure citizens receive what they are entitled to in a timely manner, sparing them the need to make repeated, unnecessary visits to government offices. A key provision of this new law is the imposition of a daily fine of Rs 250 on any official responsible for a delay.

The purpose of the new law is to mandate specific timeframes for the delivery of services by government departments and to establish accountability for officials responsible for any avoidable delays. This Act will replace the older time-bound service delivery legislation from 2011, establishing a more modern and accountable system.

Identifying the Responsible Official

The most significant aspect of this new law is that it grants citizens a statutory right to receive government services within a defined timeframe. Through official notifications, the government will specify which services fall under the purview of this Act and set the maximum number of days allowed for the delivery of each service. A designated official will be held responsible for each service.

Relevant departments, local bodies, and notified entities will also be brought under the scope of this law, making it easier to fix accountability when an application remains pending. A major benefit of this system is that citizens will no longer have to wait indefinitely for services. They will know exactly which official is responsible for their task and the prescribed deadline for its completion.