Delhi Forms New Law For Timely Delivery Of Govt Services, Fine On Officials For For Delays
The government has enacted the 'Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time-Bound and Easy Delivery of Services) Act, 2026'.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has implemented a new law aimed at making government services faster and more transparent. Under this legislation, government services will now be provided within a stipulated timeframe. If any official causes an unjustified delay, a daily fine will be imposed on him.
In this connection, the government has enacted the 'Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time-Bound and Easy Delivery of Services) Act, 2026'.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the objective is to ensure citizens receive what they are entitled to in a timely manner, sparing them the need to make repeated, unnecessary visits to government offices. A key provision of this new law is the imposition of a daily fine of Rs 250 on any official responsible for a delay.
The purpose of the new law is to mandate specific timeframes for the delivery of services by government departments and to establish accountability for officials responsible for any avoidable delays. This Act will replace the older time-bound service delivery legislation from 2011, establishing a more modern and accountable system.
Identifying the Responsible Official
The most significant aspect of this new law is that it grants citizens a statutory right to receive government services within a defined timeframe. Through official notifications, the government will specify which services fall under the purview of this Act and set the maximum number of days allowed for the delivery of each service. A designated official will be held responsible for each service.
Relevant departments, local bodies, and notified entities will also be brought under the scope of this law, making it easier to fix accountability when an application remains pending. A major benefit of this system is that citizens will no longer have to wait indefinitely for services. They will know exactly which official is responsible for their task and the prescribed deadline for its completion.
Time-bound service delivery
For every government service, a specific timeframe will be set within which it must be provided. Additionally, the official responsible for each service will be clearly designated.
All applications will be processed online, and each form will be assigned a unique number. This will allow applicants to track the status of their file from home using a mobile phone or computer.
If a task is not completed within the stipulated timeframe, citizens will not need to go elsewhere to file a complaint. The file will automatically be escalated to a higher-ranking official (authority) for review.
A fine of Rs 250 per day will be imposed for delays in processing, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000. Further, rejecting an application without a valid reason may also attract a fine ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 5,000.
A 'Delhi Right to Service Commission' has been established to oversee the entire system and hear cases. With this new, robust digital framework, the people of Delhi will no longer need to make repeated, time-consuming visits to government offices for routine tasks.
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