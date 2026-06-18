In A First, Delhi Govt To Set Up 'Cooling Zones' At NEET Exam Centres To Beat The Heat
This time, a total of 97 centres have been designated for the NEET exam in Delhi, including government schools and KVs.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
New Delhi: In an effort to provide relief to lakhs of candidates and their guardians from extreme heat on the day of NEET exam scheduled on June 21, the Delhi government has decided to set up 'cooling zones' at the exam centres.
According to sources in Delhi government, though arrangements are generally made for candidates at exam centres, the needs of parents and family members waiting outside for hours are often overlooked. This time, a total of 97 centres have been designated for the NEET exam in Delhi, comprising 69 government schools and 28 Kendriya Vidyalayas.
The district administrations will establish special 'cooling zones' around these centres with adequate arrangements for guardians and family members to sit, rest and find relief from the heat, sources said.
The cooling zones will consist of fully air-conditioned tents or shaded structures designed to minimize the impact of scorching heat and hot winds. Also, several amenities will be ensured for the accompanying family members at these centres.
They include drinking water as well as the traditional shikanji and ORS solutions. Medical teams and ambulances will also be stationed near these zones to provide immediate assistance in cases of heatstroke. Help desks will also be set up to provide information regarding the examination process.
"This is the first time in Delhi that we have set up special 'cooling zones' outside centres during a major entrance exam. We believe that a candidate's mental stress depends significantly on the well-being of their family members. If guardians are comfortable outside, students will be able to take the exam with greater confidence," said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Welcoming the government decision, some parents have described it as an "example of support". Avadhesh, father of a student preparing for NEET, said, "Often, we have to stand on roads or footpaths for hours during the exam. This time, the government has understood our difficulties, which is truly praiseworthy."
The Delhi government's education department has instructed all district administrations to ensure smooth traffic flow outside exam centres and prevent overcrowding near these cooling zones. The Chief Minister has issued clear directives to officials to immediately resolve any issues, such as waterlogging or power supply disruptions during the exam.
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