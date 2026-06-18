ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Delhi Govt To Set Up 'Cooling Zones' At NEET Exam Centres To Beat The Heat

New Delhi: In an effort to provide relief to lakhs of candidates and their guardians from extreme heat on the day of NEET exam scheduled on June 21, the Delhi government has decided to set up 'cooling zones' at the exam centres.

According to sources in Delhi government, though arrangements are generally made for candidates at exam centres, the needs of parents and family members waiting outside for hours are often overlooked. This time, a total of 97 centres have been designated for the NEET exam in Delhi, comprising 69 government schools and 28 Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The district administrations will establish special 'cooling zones' around these centres with adequate arrangements for guardians and family members to sit, rest and find relief from the heat, sources said.

The cooling zones will consist of fully air-conditioned tents or shaded structures designed to minimize the impact of scorching heat and hot winds. Also, several amenities will be ensured for the accompanying family members at these centres.