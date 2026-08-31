ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Directs Sealing Of Maujpur School After Minor Sexually Assaulted

New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of a school in Maujpur where a three-year-old girl was allegedly severely assaulted, the Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.

"Delhi government has taken serious cognisance of the deeply disturbing incident reported from a play school in Maujpur. On the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the district magistrate has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of the school. Police investigation is underway," the CMO said on X.