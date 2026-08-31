Delhi Govt Directs Sealing Of Maujpur School After Minor Sexually Assaulted
The Delhi government has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of a school in Maujpur where a three-year-old girl was allegedly severely assaulted
Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of a school in Maujpur where a three-year-old girl was allegedly severely assaulted, the Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.
"Delhi government has taken serious cognisance of the deeply disturbing incident reported from a play school in Maujpur. On the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the district magistrate has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of the school. Police investigation is underway," the CMO said on X.
Delhi government would ensure that responsibility is fixed and those found guilty would face the strictest action under the law, it added.
Delhi Government has taken serious cognisance of the deeply disturbing incident reported from a play school in Maujpur.— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) August 31, 2026
On the directions of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, the District Magistrate has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of the school. Police…
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