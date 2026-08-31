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Delhi Govt Directs Sealing Of Maujpur School After Minor Sexually Assaulted

The Delhi government has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of a school in Maujpur where a three-year-old girl was allegedly severely assaulted

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of a school in Maujpur where a three-year-old girl was allegedly severely assaulted, the Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.

"Delhi government has taken serious cognisance of the deeply disturbing incident reported from a play school in Maujpur. On the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the district magistrate has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of the school. Police investigation is underway," the CMO said on X.

Delhi government would ensure that responsibility is fixed and those found guilty would face the strictest action under the law, it added.

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TAGGED:

DELHI GOVT SEAL MAUJPUR SCHOOL
MAUJPUR SCHOOL MINOR ASSAULT
MAUJPUR SCHOOL

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