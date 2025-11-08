ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Pollution: At 655, AQI 'Hazardous' This Morning; Govt Changes Office Timings

People jog amid smog as the air quality index (AQI) level remains in 'Very poor' category at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The air quality continues to worsen in Delhi-NCR, remaining 'hazardous' in morning hours and then 'very poor' or 'poor' for the rest of the day. At 7.15 am today (Saturday, Nov 8, 2025), the average AQI in Delhi, according to aqi.in, was 655, which falls in the 'hazardous' category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe', and beyond 500 is 'Hazardous', as per the Central Pollution Control Board classification.

Given the rising pollution in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced staggered working hours for Delhi government and MCD employees from November 15 to February 15.

The government offices, according to an official statement, would now function from 10 am to 6.30 pm and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices from 8.30 am to 5 pm. At present, Delhi government offices operate between 9.30 am and 6 pm, and MCD offices from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

The statement said that since there is currently only a 30-minute gap between the two schedules, the city experiences heavy traffic congestion both in the morning and the evening, aggravating the city's air pollution.