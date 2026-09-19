ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Approves Declaring 1000 Acres Of Southern Ridge Land As Reserved Forest

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday approved the notification of approximately 1,000 additional acres of land in the Southern Ridge as 'Reserved Forest'. The decision was taken with the aim of strengthening the ecological security, green cover, and air quality of the national capital.

After this decision, the total notified Ridge area will increase to approximately 13,000 acres. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that this decision has been taken under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The Delhi Ridge serves as both the natural heritage and the green protective shield of the capital.

According to Gupta, the conservation of the Ridge is not limited merely to protecting trees and forest areas; it is directly linked to Delhi's clean air, biodiversity, temperature balance, and environmental security.

Alongside granting permanent statutory protection to as many eligible areas of the Ridge as possible, the government is also placing special emphasis on the scientific rejuvenation of degraded ecological zones.

Gupta said that the process for the final notification of various areas of the Ridge had been pending for a long time.

She asserted that her government has prioritized this matter and accelerated the process. "Our goal is to ensure the conservation, scientific restoration, and rejuvenation of the Delhi Ridge so that this natural area remains secure for future generations. As an extension of the Aravalli mountain range, the Delhi Ridge is one of the capital's most important natural green areas," she added.