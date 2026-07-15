ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Approves Bill To Make Time-bound Service Delivery A Legal Right

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved a law that will make time-bound service delivery a public legal right, the CMO said on Wednesday. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. The reform is aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the delivery of government services, officials said.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, replacing the 2011 law with a modern, technology-driven legal framework for citizen-centric governance," the Delhi CMO said in a post on X.