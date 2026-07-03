ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Announces The Launch Of 'Swachh Hawa, Swasth Delhi' Project

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced the launch of the 'Swachh Hawa, Swasth Delhi' project, a seven-year air pollution mitigation initiative to be implemented with financial support from the World Bank.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the project aims to accelerate the implementation of Delhi's air pollution mitigation plan, advance the objectives of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), and contribute to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The project, scheduled to be implemented from September 2026 to August 2033 across all districts of the national capital, has an estimated cost of Rs 8,300 crore. The World Bank will provide 65 per cent of the funding, while the remaining 35 per cent will be borne by the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said a workshop would be held on July 10 to finalise preparations for the project and establish coordination among all stakeholders. The workshop will bring together officials from various government departments, key implementing agencies and senior World Bank representatives to discuss roles, responsibilities and the roadmap for the timely execution of the project.

Gupta said the initiative would focus on major sources of pollution, including transport emissions, road dust, construction and demolition (C&D) waste, solid waste management, industrial emissions, green cover and water pollution. Calling it a long-term investment in Delhi's future, the Chief Minister said the project aims not only to curb pollution but also to provide cleaner air, improved public health and a more sustainable urban environment.

The Chief Minister stated that this ambitious project rests on two key pillars. The first focuses on strengthening air quality management through the establishment of a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU); deployment of advanced air quality monitoring systems; data analytics; and an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), along with enhanced inter-departmental coordination, scientific planning, public awareness, training and promotion of innovation.