ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Sets Up 81 Artificial Ponds To Discourage Ganesh Idol Immersion In Yamuna

New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has prepared 81 artificial ponds for people to immerse Ganesh idols at designated sites instead of the Yamuna or other water bodies.

The state government has also set up 110 collection centres for the dignified disposal of old and damaged idols and religious material. The two measures form part of an initiative aimed at balancing religious practices with cleanliness and environmental protection.

The initiative will provide designated collection containers at suitable locations, including temples, where devotees can deposit old, damaged idols and other puja material instead of leaving them in public places, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

She said such material is often left under trees, in parks, along roadsides and at other public places due to religious sentiments, creating challenges for cleanliness and the environment.

According to an official statement, preparations have also been completed at 81 locations across the national capital for artificial immersion ponds for Ganesh idols. The arrangements cover all 13 revenue districts and include security, sanitation, lighting, medical assistance, emergency response, and traffic management.

Gupta has appealed to devotees to immerse Ganesh idols only at designated artificial immersion sites and not in the Yamuna or other water bodies. She also urged people not to dispose of puja material, flowers, garlands, and other religious items in rivers or water bodies and to give preference to eco-friendly idols.