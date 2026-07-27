ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Gears Up For Monsoon Battle Against Dengue, Malaria And Chikungunya; 35 Hospitals On Alert

New Delhi: With the arrival of the monsoon, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya has begun to rise. Waterlogging after rainfall creates ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, prompting civic authorities to intensify preventive measures across the city.

From anti-larval spraying and door-to-door inspections to hospital preparedness and real-time disease surveillance, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi government and the Centre have activated a multi-layered strategy to prevent outbreaks during the rainy season.

The MCD, which is primarily responsible for preventing and managing vector-borne diseases in Delhi, begins anti-mosquito drives before the onset of the monsoon. The civic body sprays anti-larval chemicals in drains, waterlogged areas and residential colonies.

At the same time, inspection teams will visit homes to identify stagnant water, issue notices and challans wherever necessary and spread awareness among residents.

Also, hospitals have been instructed to reserve beds and remain prepared to provide priority treatment to patients suffering from dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Hospitals Equipped Throughout the Year

Speaking about preparedness, Dr Gladbin Tyagi, CMO (Administration), Swami Dayanand Hospital, said, "Now, our hospitals remain prepared to fight dengue, malaria and chikungunya throughout the year and not only during the monsoon season."

He added, "Swami Dayanand Hospital currently has adequate preparations. All medicines required for the treatment of dengue, malaria and chikungunya are available in sufficient quantity. NS1 kits for dengue testing are also available. The hospital has a platelet separation machine required during dengue treatment, and we also have our own blood bank where blood is available whenever needed."

Dr Tyagi said, "The monsoon has just begun and there has been only one spell of rain so far. For the past several years, the situation regarding dengue, chikungunya and malaria has remained under control in Delhi. We do not expect a significant rise in cases this year either. The risk increases only when heavy rainfall leads to water stagnation for several days, creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes. At present, patients with vector-borne diseases are not coming to the hospital. We are mostly receiving patients with routine illnesses, and adequate treatment arrangements are in place for them as well."

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said Union Health Minister J P Nadda chaired a high-level review meeting on July 1 to assess Delhi's preparedness for dengue prevention. Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal and senior officials attended the meeting.

Wahi said, "The implementation of the national strategy for dengue prevention and control was reviewed during the meeting, and this model is now being implemented across the country from Delhi."

He added, "Under the National Dengue Control Programme, the Government of India has taken several measures, including issuing advisories, conducting high-level reviews, strengthening case management, providing free diagnostic facilities, running community awareness campaigns, ensuring inter-ministerial coordination and extending financial assistance."

Quoting the Union Health Minister, Wahi said Nadda noted, "Dengue cases are currently low and the fatality rate is only 0.11 per cent."

However, he emphasised that all agencies must remain fully prepared considering the risk in the coming months.