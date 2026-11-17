ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Gang War: Naseem Durrani Still At Large In May Murder Case, Extortion Over Autos, Scrap Dealers Suspected

New Delhi: A prolonged gang rivalry in northeast Delhi, allegedly fuelled by extortion from shared auto-rickshaw operators and scrap dealers, has come under scrutiny following the recent Khajuri Khas murder.

Police have so far failed to arrest Naseem Durrani, the alleged main accused in the May 26 murder of Raja Mewati alias Akki Don. While his associates were arrested in that case, Durrani remains absconding and is now suspected of involvement in another killing.

According to police sources, the Naseem and Haroon Saifi gangs have been involved in a longstanding feud over establishing dominance in the area. Repeated clashes between the two groups have allegedly resulted in three deaths so far.

On May 26, Raja Mewati alias Akki Don was shot dead in Khajuri Khas. Akki was Haroon's maternal uncle, and Durrani was allegedly the main accused in the murder. Although police arrested his associates, Durrani managed to evade them.

The rivalry continued with the murder of Rashid Pani Wala on June 15 in the Nehru Vihar area of Dayalpur. Rashid was reportedly close to Durrani and was also said to be his financier. Police initially arrested Ayan alias Aqib and Imran in connection with the case. Both were allegedly associated with the Raja Mewati gang.

Haroon alias Saifi, who was wanted in the Rashid murder case, was arrested on June 23 following an encounter near Signature Bridge. He had allegedly killed Rashid to avenge the earlier murder. The latest killing of Sameer alias Bhoora on November 16 is also being investigated in connection with the rivalry between the two gangs.

Extortion From Shared Autos, Scrap Dealers Suspected Behind Gang War

Extortion from shared auto-rickshaw operators and scrap dealers is suspected to be one reason behind the rivalry. Both gangs are allegedly attempting to establish their dominance over these activities in the area, with the dispute escalating into violent confrontations.