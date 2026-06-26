ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Fortis Hospital Faces Gross Negligence Charge After CM Rekha Gupta Initiates Probe Following Grievance Cell Complaint

New Delhi: A multi-departmental team that inspected Fortis Hospital at Shalimar Bagh on Thursday, uncovered several irregularities. This, after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry into the hospital, following a complaint registered at the recent Chief Minister's public grievance cell hearing — held in the Jan Seva Sadan — regarding irregularities and gross negligence in patient care at the hospital. The administration has now decided to take action against Fortis Hospital, for which, a detailed investigation report is currently being prepared.

It is noteworthy that during a recent hearing at the Chief Minister's public grievance cell, a family complained that Fortis Hospital delayed treatment of their son, Sunil Jha, who had taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the Shalimar Bagh area.

The father, Mithilesh Jha, alleged that his son died due to the failure to provide prompt and timely medical care by the hospital, which delayed treatment by demanding advance payment before commencing treatment. Disturbed by this incident and the reported irregularities and gross negligence in patient treatment, the Chief Minister had ordered an investigation.

On Thursday, a team, comprising officials from the Health, Municipal Corporation, Fire, and other departments — led by Central-North District Magistrate S S Parihar — inspected the hospital. During the inspection, they noticed several issues, including violations of building bylaws, unauthorised construction, faults in the fire safety system, misuse of the basement, and serious negligence of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for medical care.

The team examined records of the emergency department. Upon examining CCTV footage, they discovered that the stabbing victim had walked into the emergency department on his own. This suggests that his life could have been saved had he received timely medical attention.

According to the DM, the decision to take action against the hospital has been made in light of these irregularities, and the negligence observed in patient care. A detailed investigation report is currently being prepared.