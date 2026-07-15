ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Flyer Smuggles Hashish Into Kohlapur Airport, Discards In Restroom

Kolhapur: In a major breach of security, a Delhi-bound flyer managed to carry 70 grams of hashish (charas) inside the restroom of Kolhapur airport, discarded the packet and fled. The local crime branch is probing the matter and is trying to uncover the details of the 'Delhi connection' involved.

Police said Akash Sehrawat, a resident of Delhi, came to Kolhapur a few days ago. On Saturday, he was scheduled to fly back to Delhi. When he reached the airport with the narcotics, he discarded the packet of charas into a bin inside the restroom. Shortly after, he informed his friend, Bipinkumar Sehrawat, a resident of Samratnagar in Kolhapur, about the situation.

"Bipinkumar contacted his friend Mayur Mane, who in turn tasked Onkar Mithari, a contractual belt operator at the airport, with retrieving the item. Mithari was offered an incentive of Rs 7,000 to smuggle out the narcotics, which were valued at approximately Rs 70,000," Inspector Sushant Chavan said.

Although Omkar retrieved the narcotics, there was no contact with Bipinkumar or Akash. Subsequently, he and Mayur decided to sell the hashish. Just as they were preparing for the sale, the local crime branch and police apprehended them, busting the drug smuggling racket. "The police are investigating the possibility of a 'Delhi connection' behind this serious crime," Chavan said.