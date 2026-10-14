Delhi Fire: Toddler Thrown From First-Floor Window, Rescued By Locals As People Jump To Escape
Residents turned into rescuers during a late-night emergency, using makeshift cushions and their hands to help people escape a building engulfed in flames.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: A toddler was thrown out of a first-floor window and caught by people waiting below as a fire at a restaurant in northeast Delhi's Maujpur triggered panic on Tuesday night.
Dramatic visuals showed more than 10 people, including men and women, jumping from the building's windows to escape the flames, while residents rushed to help those trapped inside.
In one video, a man is seen throwing the child from the first-floor window as people below catch the toddler and carry the child to safety. Residents also arranged bedsheets and mattresses to cushion the falls of people jumping from the building. A woman was seen leaping onto the terrace of a nearby structure.
The incident took place at Udham Singh Restaurant, also referred to as Udham Fish Point, on Main Jafrabad Road in the Maujpur area.
Delhi Police said it received information about the fire around 10.34 pm on October 13, 2026, under the jurisdiction of Welcome police station. The restaurant is located at Shop No. 169 on Main Jafrabad Road.
The fire broke out in the restaurant's kitchen on the ground floor of a four-storey building. A resident said flames engulfed the building soon after the fire started, triggering panic inside.
As the fire spread, those inside tried to escape by jumping from the windows. Local residents gathered outside and helped people get out safely, catching those who jumped and using bedsheets and mattresses to cushion their falls.
Restaurant employees extinguished the fire before it could spread further, and a fire tender also arrived on scene, according to reports.
Police said no injuries had been reported in the incident. Police have not yet established the cause of the fire, and further inquiry is underway.
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