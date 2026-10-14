ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Fire: Toddler Thrown From First-Floor Window, Rescued By Locals As People Jump To Escape

People jump from a restaurant window in northeast Delhi to escape a fire that broke out on October 13. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A toddler was thrown out of a first-floor window and caught by people waiting below as a fire at a restaurant in northeast Delhi's Maujpur triggered panic on Tuesday night.

Dramatic visuals showed more than 10 people, including men and women, jumping from the building's windows to escape the flames, while residents rushed to help those trapped inside.

In one video, a man is seen throwing the child from the first-floor window as people below catch the toddler and carry the child to safety. Residents also arranged bedsheets and mattresses to cushion the falls of people jumping from the building. A woman was seen leaping onto the terrace of a nearby structure. The incident took place at Udham Singh Restaurant, also referred to as Udham Fish Point, on Main Jafrabad Road in the Maujpur area. Delhi Police said it received information about the fire around 10.34 pm on October 13, 2026, under the jurisdiction of Welcome police station. The restaurant is located at Shop No. 169 on Main Jafrabad Road.