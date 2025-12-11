ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Fire Service To Send Notice To Hotels, Restaurants, Clubs Operating Without NOCs

New Delhi: Considering the recent devastating fire at a nightclub in Goa that killed 25 people, the Delhi Fire Service is preparing to send notice to hotels, restaurants, and clubs operating in the capital without a fire safety no-objection certificate (NOC) before the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Deputy chief fire officer AK Malik told ETV Bharat that a large number of hotels, restaurants, and clubs in the national capital are operating without fire safety certificates. "This situation could lead to a major fire accident during the festive season, as these establishments witness huge crowds during Christmas and New Year. Currently, only 801 restaurants, 52 hotels and 35 clubs have valid fire NOCs, and the rest are functioning without them, which is the real concern," he added.

Malik said the nightclub in Goa where the devastating fire broke out had a temporary structure for its roof. "Operating clubs in such structures is strictly prohibited in Delhi. Despite this, many operators are not following the rules. Therefore, the fire department has now prepared to take action against the errants. The Delhi Fire Service will soon send notices to all establishments operating without an NOC, and A large-scale inspection drive will be launched before the New Year. Action will be taken if any deficiencies in fire safety are found," he added.