Delhi Fire Service To Outsource 50 QRVs As Privatisation Debate Intensifies

By Dhananjay Verma

New Delhi: Home to around three crore people and spread across nearly 1,484 sq km, Delhi is on the brink of a major shift in its fire safety system. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS), which is already struggling with manpower and resource shortages, is now set to witness the formal entry of privatisation.

As part of an expansion plan, DFS is strengthening its Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) network. Under this initiative, 26 new QRVs will be deployed by March 2026. After this, another 50 QRVs will be added. However, these 50 vehicles will be outsourced, and the firefighters deployed on them will be hired through private agencies.

Greater Role For Private Agencies

Currently, DFS operates 24 QRVs stationed at different locations across the city, all manned by regular department staff. In the new system, the role of private companies will increase significantly. Not only will vehicles and personnel be outsourced, but the inspection process and issuance of Fire Safety Certificates (FSCs) are also likely to be handed over to third-party agencies.

Fire safety experts have raised concerns, warning that such a move could affect accountability and professional commitment.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer A K Malik said that 26 new QRVs have already been procured and work is underway to install pumps in them.

He explained that QRVs are especially useful in congested localities, where larger fire tenders often struggle to reach. These compact vehicles can be dispatched within a minute of receiving an alert, helping control fires at an early stage and preventing major disasters.