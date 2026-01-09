Delhi Fire Service To Outsource 50 QRVs As Privatisation Debate Intensifies
DFS also plans to outsource inspections and Fire Safety Certificates, shifting on-site checks and approvals from officials to third-party agencies.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST|
Updated : January 9, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
By Dhananjay Verma
New Delhi: Home to around three crore people and spread across nearly 1,484 sq km, Delhi is on the brink of a major shift in its fire safety system. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS), which is already struggling with manpower and resource shortages, is now set to witness the formal entry of privatisation.
As part of an expansion plan, DFS is strengthening its Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) network. Under this initiative, 26 new QRVs will be deployed by March 2026. After this, another 50 QRVs will be added. However, these 50 vehicles will be outsourced, and the firefighters deployed on them will be hired through private agencies.
Greater Role For Private Agencies
Currently, DFS operates 24 QRVs stationed at different locations across the city, all manned by regular department staff. In the new system, the role of private companies will increase significantly. Not only will vehicles and personnel be outsourced, but the inspection process and issuance of Fire Safety Certificates (FSCs) are also likely to be handed over to third-party agencies.
Fire safety experts have raised concerns, warning that such a move could affect accountability and professional commitment.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer A K Malik said that 26 new QRVs have already been procured and work is underway to install pumps in them.
He explained that QRVs are especially useful in congested localities, where larger fire tenders often struggle to reach. These compact vehicles can be dispatched within a minute of receiving an alert, helping control fires at an early stage and preventing major disasters.
Outsourcing Of Firefighting Services
In the first phase, 50 QRVs, along with their crews, will be outsourced. These firefighters will not be regular DFS employees. In the years to come, a large part of firefighting operations in Delhi will be handled by private vehicles and personnel, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer said. Though the system will be introduced gradually, the scope is expected to expand.
Fire Safety Certification To Also Go Private
Privatisation will extend beyond emergency response. The process of inspections and the issuance of Fire Safety Certificates (FSCs) is also set to be outsourced.
At present, when institutions or buildings apply to civic bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) or the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), DFS officials conduct on-site inspections before issuing a fire NOC. If safety norms are met, approval is granted; if not, deficiencies are flagged.
Under the new system, these inspections and certifications will be handled by third-party agencies.
A Big Shift Amid Rising Fire Incidents
With fire incidents rising every year in the capital, this move has sparked debate. Critics argue that outsourcing may weaken accountability, while supporters say it could help bridge manpower and equipment gaps.
The key question remains: Will privatisation strengthen Delhi’s fire safety network or make it more vulnerable?
