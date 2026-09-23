Fake Drug Racket Busted In Delhi; 481 Units Of Counterfeit Rabies Vaccine Seized
Officials secured 120 vials for testing and seized the remaining stock and seven purchase invoices under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
New Delhi: A major fake drug racket, allegedly putting people's lives at risk, has been busted in Delhi. The Delhi Drugs Control Department raided a firm in Bhagirath Palace and seized 481 units of counterfeit rabies vaccine worth around Rs 2 lakh.
The case has links to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, triggering concern in the health department.
Taking serious note of the matter, Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh has strongly reacted to the seizure. He made it clear that the government's policy is "zero tolerance" for those selling fake and adulterated medicines.
The Health Minister said, "Rabies is a very serious and, in many cases, fatal disease. Therefore, no compromise with the quality or safety of rabies vaccines will be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in this illegal trade under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940."
Raids Conducted On Three Bhagirath Palace Premises
Acting on a tip-off and directions from the Delhi Drugs Control Department, a special team conducted an extensive search operation on three premises in Bhagirath Palace, one of the capital's major medicine markets.
During the operation, the team recovered 481 counterfeit units of "Rabies Vaccine, Human I P (Purified Vero Cell Rabies Vaccine) - (Abhayrab)" from a sales premises and a warehouse.
After verifying the matter with the original manufacturer, M/S Human Biological Institute, Telangana, the company confirmed that it had not issued the recovered vaccine batch and that it was completely counterfeit.
Illegal Network Traced To Kanpur
The Drugs Control Department team secured 120 vials as samples for testing. The team seized the remaining 361 vaccine units, along with seven purchase invoices, under Sections 22(1)(C) and 22(1)(CC) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.
All samples have been sent to the CRI Centre in Kasauli for quality testing and analysis.
During the investigation, the Bhagirath Palace firm revealed that it had purchased the counterfeit vaccine from an agency in Kanpur. Following this crucial lead, the Delhi Drugs Control Department immediately shared the information with the Uttar Pradesh Drugs Control Department.
Based on the information, the UP team raided two locations in Kanpur, where the agency admitted to supplying the counterfeit vaccine to Delhi.
Delhi Health Minister said the department was working to uncover the entire syndicate. Authorities are trying to identify the alleged kingpin behind the counterfeit drug network, the source of the medicines and the distribution chain.
The Delhi Drugs Control Department has made it clear that those responsible will not be spared and that the law will be strictly enforced.
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