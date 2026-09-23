ETV Bharat / state

Fake Drug Racket Busted In Delhi; 481 Units Of Counterfeit Rabies Vaccine Seized

New Delhi: A major fake drug racket, allegedly putting people's lives at risk, has been busted in Delhi. The Delhi Drugs Control Department raided a firm in Bhagirath Palace and seized 481 units of counterfeit rabies vaccine worth around Rs 2 lakh.

The case has links to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, triggering concern in the health department.

Taking serious note of the matter, Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh has strongly reacted to the seizure. He made it clear that the government's policy is "zero tolerance" for those selling fake and adulterated medicines.

The Health Minister said, "Rabies is a very serious and, in many cases, fatal disease. Therefore, no compromise with the quality or safety of rabies vaccines will be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in this illegal trade under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940."

Raids Conducted On Three Bhagirath Palace Premises

Acting on a tip-off and directions from the Delhi Drugs Control Department, a special team conducted an extensive search operation on three premises in Bhagirath Palace, one of the capital's major medicine markets.

During the operation, the team recovered 481 counterfeit units of "Rabies Vaccine, Human I P (Purified Vero Cell Rabies Vaccine) - (Abhayrab)" from a sales premises and a warehouse.

After verifying the matter with the original manufacturer, M/S Human Biological Institute, Telangana, the company confirmed that it had not issued the recovered vaccine batch and that it was completely counterfeit.