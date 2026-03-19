ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Extends Old Liquor Policy Till March 2027 Amid Delay In New Framework

From April 1, 2026, Delhi will continue liquor sales under the old policy, as the government delays rollout of the new excise framework for another year. ( ETV Bharat )

By Ashutosh Jha

New Delhi: The suspense surrounding the new excise policy in New Delhi has finally ended. The Delhi government has decided to extend the existing (old) liquor policy for another year, till March 31, 2027. The decision comes as the draft of the new policy is yet to be finalised, and several processes remain pending.

This means that in the new financial year 2026-27, residents of Delhi will continue to purchase liquor from government-run outlets under the existing system.

Fourth Extension In A Row

According to an order issued by the excise department, retail liquor licences will be renewed, and new licences will be granted under the same existing terms and conditions.

Notably, the old duty-based policy, in place before November 2021, has been extended continuously since July 2022. Licences such as L-6, L-8, L-10, as well as L-14 and L-30 for hotels and clubs, will now remain valid till 2027.

In Delhi's excise system, these licence categories define how liquor can be sold or stored. L-6 licences are given to government agencies to run retail liquor shops. L-8 and L-10 licences are also for retail sales, including country liquor and beer.

L-14 allows the retail sale of country liquor, while L-30 is meant for individuals who want to store more liquor at home than the permitted limit, with proper approval. At present, around 725 liquor shops in Delhi are being operated by four government agencies.

Why Is The New Policy Delayed?