Delhi Extends Old Liquor Policy Till March 2027 Amid Delay In New Framework
Currently, around 725 liquor shops are being operated in Delhi by four government agencies under the old policy framework introduced after the 2022 changes.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
By Ashutosh Jha
New Delhi: The suspense surrounding the new excise policy in New Delhi has finally ended. The Delhi government has decided to extend the existing (old) liquor policy for another year, till March 31, 2027. The decision comes as the draft of the new policy is yet to be finalised, and several processes remain pending.
This means that in the new financial year 2026-27, residents of Delhi will continue to purchase liquor from government-run outlets under the existing system.
Fourth Extension In A Row
According to an order issued by the excise department, retail liquor licences will be renewed, and new licences will be granted under the same existing terms and conditions.
Notably, the old duty-based policy, in place before November 2021, has been extended continuously since July 2022. Licences such as L-6, L-8, L-10, as well as L-14 and L-30 for hotels and clubs, will now remain valid till 2027.
In Delhi's excise system, these licence categories define how liquor can be sold or stored. L-6 licences are given to government agencies to run retail liquor shops. L-8 and L-10 licences are also for retail sales, including country liquor and beer.
L-14 allows the retail sale of country liquor, while L-30 is meant for individuals who want to store more liquor at home than the permitted limit, with proper approval. At present, around 725 liquor shops in Delhi are being operated by four government agencies.
Why Is The New Policy Delayed?
Although a group of ministers has submitted its recommendations, the final approval of the draft policy is still pending. After controversies surrounding the 2022 excise policy involving private players and allegations of a scam, the government is proceeding cautiously.
While a Rouse Avenue Court recently granted relief to the accused in the case, legal complexities still persist.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the matter is currently sub judice, and therefore, she cannot comment in detail. However, she added that recent court observations on investigating agencies indicate several important aspects.
Old Policy To Continue For Now
The alleged liquor policy scam during the AAP government’s tenure has remained in the spotlight. Recently, the Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the CBI case against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other accused. The CBI has since moved to the Delhi High Court.
With no final decision yet on a new policy, liquor sales in Delhi will continue under the old excise policy from April 1, 2026. The policy, originally meant to be temporary, has now been extended for the fourth time until March 31, 2027.
Earlier, the deadline was extended till March 31, 2025, and then till June 30, 2025. Now, due to delays in finalising the new policy, it has been extended again.
Revenue Remains Stable
Despite the continuation of the old policy, Delhi’s liquor revenue has remained stable over the years.
- 2021-22: Rs 5,487 crore
- 2022-23: Rs 5,547 crore
- 2023-24: Rs 5,164 crore
- 2024-25: Rs 5,068 crore
- 2025-26 (so far): around Rs 6,000 crore
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