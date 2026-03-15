ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Excise Scam: Kejriwal's Plea Seeking Change Of Judge Dismissed By High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has denied former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal's request to transfer the excise policy case from Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma to some other Bench.

A communication to this effect was sent by the High Court's Registrar General on March 13 to eight people who sought the transfer including Kejriwal. Justice Sharma's Bench is slated to hear the matter on Monday. Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya said the matter has been listed for hearing before Justice Sharma's Bench as per the current roster.

The Chief Justice said Kejriwal's request can be considered only if Justice Sharma recuses herself from hearing the case. "However, the case will not be transferred from Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma's Bench to another Bench at the administrative level," the Chief Justice clarified.

Kejriwal, on March 11, had urged the Chief Justice that the CBI and ED petitions be transferred from Justice Sharma's court to another court. Kejrwal had expressed concern that if Justice Sharma's Bench hears the matter, a fair hearing would be impossible.