ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Excise Policy Case: High Court Accepts Kejriwal’s Affidavit For Justice Sharma's Removal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has taken on record a fresh affidavit filed by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Appearing via video conferencing, Kejriwal urged the court to accept the new affidavit.

In his affidavit, Kejriwal alleged that both children of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma work under Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who assigns them cases. He stated that Mehta is also representing the CBI in the matter, raising concerns over impartiality.

Kejriwal questioned how Justice Sharma could pass orders against Mehta under such circumstances. Earlier, on April 13, Kejriwal had sought the judge’s recusal while presenting arguments himself.

‘No Hope Of Fair Trial’

Seeking Justice Sharma’s withdrawal from the case, Kejriwal said he had no expectation of a fair hearing given the way proceedings had unfolded.

He alleged that the High Court termed the sessions court order “prima facie wrong” without hearing the accused. During the March 9 hearing, none of the 23 accused was present and only the CBI was heard, yet the court reached conclusions without examining records or hearing the other side.

Questions Over Stay On ED Proceedings

Kejriwal further claimed that the court stayed ED proceedings without any formal request. He pointed out that the hearing was on a CBI appeal, but Justice Sharma also halted ED action, despite neither the Centre nor the ED having made an application. He argued that once the sessions court dismissed the CBI case, the ED case would automatically weaken, yet the stay was imposed independently.

Stay On Action Against CBI Officer

Kejriwal also objected to the stay on disciplinary action against a CBI investigating officer. He said the sessions court had ordered action, calling the case a “pre-planned conspiracy,” but the High Court stayed it without the concerned officer making any request.