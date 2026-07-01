Delhi EV Buyers Get Single-Window Charging Push, Wider Charging Network Under New Policy
Delhi government will seek financial support to expand public and community EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure
By PTI
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Buyers of electric vehicles in Delhi could get quicker access to charging and battery-swapping facilities through a single-window clearance system for faster approvals, while RWAs and housing societies are encouraged to install chargers under the new EV policy.
EV buyers will also be able to access charging facilities at dealerships, as every Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) operating in Delhi has to deploy at least one public charging station at each dealer with a minimum of three charging points for two- and three-wheelers and two charging points for four-wheelers.
The Delhi government will seek financial support under the Centre's PM E-Drive scheme and other government of India schemes to expand public and community EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, while also allocating funds to the power department, according to the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026. To improve charging efficiency, DISCOMs will explore Energy Storage Systems (ESS) at electric bus depots for load management and grid reliability.
"They will also examine time-of-day tariffs and differential electricity pricing through the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to reduce charging costs," the policy said.
Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) has been designated as the nodal agency for planning, coordination and implementation of public EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure across the city. It will aggregate demand, identify suitable locations, assess electricity load requirements and undertake system-level planning for phased deployment, it said.
Charging infrastructure developers will also receive a dedicated digital platform for site onboarding, approvals, monitoring and reporting, while DTL will notify standard operating procedures covering technical standards, approval timelines, service benchmarks and monitoring mechanisms.
Under the policy, a single-window clearance facility will be created to help charge point and battery-swapping operators secure approvals and electricity connections faster for setting up public and semi-public charging stations, it stated.
Besides DTL, DISCOMs, private entities, real estate developers and other eligible stakeholders are encouraged to establish public EV charging stations across Delhi, helping expand charging access for EV users, the policy said.
A high-powered committee, headed by the Chief Secretary and comprising representatives of the transport, power, planning, environment and finance departments, DTL, DISCOMs and other agencies, will oversee the development of charging infrastructure, it said, adding that its composition and terms of reference will be notified separately.
Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), group housing societies, residential communities and private entities are encouraged to facilitate community and private EV charging infrastructure within residential premises and other private spaces, making charging more accessible for residents, according to the policy. Charging infrastructure at suitable government-owned locations will also be developed to support the growing use of electric buses and trucks and provide reliable charging access for private fleet operators, it added.
Regarding battery management, the Environment Department will ensure compliance with the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, including provisions related to Extended Producer Responsibility, reporting and environmentally sound management of waste batteries, the notification stated.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will facilitate the battery collection centres across the city under a public-private partnership model with authorised recyclers and notify standard operating procedures for the safe collection, storage, transportation and transfer of waste batteries. OEMs will submit periodic reports on battery traceability and compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility targets, it said.
The government will also promote a battery traceability-enabled ecosystem based on unique battery identifiers to support battery refurbishment, second-life use and environmentally sound recycling, it added. The policy also places responsibilities on OEMs to ensure adequate and timely supply of electric vehicles across all eligible segments during the policy period, the notification stated.
These stations should, as far as feasible, follow the siting categories prescribed under the PM E-Drive scheme, according to policy. OEMs are also expected to work towards stabilising EV prices to make electric vehicles more affordable for Delhi residents, it added.
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