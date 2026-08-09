ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elderly Couple Robbed Of Rs One Crore At Gunpoint; Search On For Four

New Delhi: An elderly couple was assaulted and held at gunpoint by four armed miscreants who ransacked their house in the Swaroop Nagar area of New Delhi and decamped with valuables worth Rs 1 crore, including Rs 10 lakh in cash, precious gold and silver jewellery, and idols, police said on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Taresh Basiwala (74) and his wife Archana (70). Taresh runs an auto-parts business in the Kashmiri Gate area.

Police said the incident took place around 2:30 am on Friday, when Taresh woke up to use the washroom. As there was no water, he stepped out to check the water supply and switch on the motor. Suddenly, four armed miscreants, who had been lurking in the dark, forcibly entered the house.

Taresh told the police that two miscreants overpowered him and two others went straight to the room where his wife was sleeping. Two of them were wearing helmets and appeared to be between 30 and 35 years of age. They were armed with two pistols, a knife, and an iron rod.

Police said one miscreant pointed a pistol at Taresh's chest to demand cash, gold and silver jewellery. They then dragged Taresh to another room, where Archana was lying on the floor with her hands and feet tied. The miscreants held the couple hostage and broke open the locks on all cupboards and safes.