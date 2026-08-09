Delhi Elderly Couple Robbed Of Rs One Crore At Gunpoint; Search On For Four
Four armed miscreants entered the house late Friday night and broke all cupboards and safes before decamping with the valuables, including Rs 10 lakh cash.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
New Delhi: An elderly couple was assaulted and held at gunpoint by four armed miscreants who ransacked their house in the Swaroop Nagar area of New Delhi and decamped with valuables worth Rs 1 crore, including Rs 10 lakh in cash, precious gold and silver jewellery, and idols, police said on Sunday.
The victims have been identified as Taresh Basiwala (74) and his wife Archana (70). Taresh runs an auto-parts business in the Kashmiri Gate area.
Police said the incident took place around 2:30 am on Friday, when Taresh woke up to use the washroom. As there was no water, he stepped out to check the water supply and switch on the motor. Suddenly, four armed miscreants, who had been lurking in the dark, forcibly entered the house.
Taresh told the police that two miscreants overpowered him and two others went straight to the room where his wife was sleeping. Two of them were wearing helmets and appeared to be between 30 and 35 years of age. They were armed with two pistols, a knife, and an iron rod.
Police said one miscreant pointed a pistol at Taresh's chest to demand cash, gold and silver jewellery. They then dragged Taresh to another room, where Archana was lying on the floor with her hands and feet tied. The miscreants held the couple hostage and broke open the locks on all cupboards and safes.
"They made off with approximately Rs 10 lakh in cash, 15–20 gold chains, 20–25 gold rings, five gold coins, a valuable gold necklace set, two silver idols weighing two kg each, a large silver idol weighing three kg, around 1,000 silver coins, and a silver waist belt. The total value of the looted items is estimated to exceed Rs 1 crore. The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Saturday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are actively searching for the perpetrators," DCP (North Delhi) Raja Banthia said.
Taresh sustained bruises on his lower back and a scratch on his left cheek, while Archana sustained a scratch and swelling on her lower lip due to the assault. Following the incident, the police took both victims to the nearby Hindu Rao Hospital for treatment and a medical examination, Banthia said.
The DCP said Taresh visits his office three days a week and handles work from home on the remaining days. Two maids and a gardener are employed at his residence. The police suspect the involvement of an insider who likely provided the miscreants with precise details regarding the couple's daily routine, the layout of the house, and the location of valuables.
The police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and questioning the domestic staff. "The miscreants are being traced through surveillance and the questioning of certain suspects. They will be arrested very soon," Banthia said.
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