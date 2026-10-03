ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Eases Rules For Opening Private Schools On Privately Owned Land

New Delhi: Institutions planning to establish private schools on privately owned land in Delhi have received a major regulatory relief. The Delhi government has amended the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, and removed the requirement to undergo a lengthy process to establish whether opening a school on privately owned land is in the “public interest.”

The government has also issued a notification to this effect. Under the amended rules, institutions and public trusts seeking to establish schools on privately owned land will no longer be required to obtain an Essentiality Certificate.

According to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, institutions seeking to open a new private school in Delhi earlier had to go through several administrative procedures.

Under the previous rules, the government would issue a notice and assess whether there was an actual need for a new school in the area. Before granting recognition, authorities would also assess the number of schools already operating in the locality to determine whether another institution was required.

Sood said the process often delayed the opening of schools even when land was available, while institutions had to deal with additional formalities. The government had prepared the framework for the policy change earlier. A draft amendment was issued on August 10 this year, which invited objections and suggestions from the public and other stakeholders. No objections or suggestions were received within the stipulated period.

Following the completion of the required legal and administrative process, the amendment was notified in the official gazette on September 30. The amended rules distinguish between different categories of land on which schools may be established.