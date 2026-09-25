ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: E-Rickshaw Stopped Near Yamuna Bazaar, Three Attacked With Knives; One Dies

New Delhi: A sudden knife attack by unidentified assailants in the Kashmere Gate Police Station area in North Delhi left three people seriously injured, one of whom later died during treatment.

According to police, at around 7.30 pm on Thursday, unidentified assailants allegedly stopped an e-rickshaw near Yamuna Bazaar and launched a knife attack on the passengers. Three passengers were seriously injured, one of whom later died. The incident has created fear and tension in the area.

According to police, a team from the Kashmere Gate Police Station and the North District Operations team reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the stabbing incident. They rushed all three injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors made efforts to save them.

However, one passenger succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The other two injured people are still undergoing treatment and their condition is being monitored.

CCTV Footage, Forensic Evidence Under Scanner