Delhi: E-Rickshaw Stopped Near Yamuna Bazaar, Three Attacked With Knives; One Dies
The incident occurred in the evening near a busy area of Delhi, prompting police teams to begin searches and gather evidence immediately.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
New Delhi: A sudden knife attack by unidentified assailants in the Kashmere Gate Police Station area in North Delhi left three people seriously injured, one of whom later died during treatment.
According to police, at around 7.30 pm on Thursday, unidentified assailants allegedly stopped an e-rickshaw near Yamuna Bazaar and launched a knife attack on the passengers. Three passengers were seriously injured, one of whom later died. The incident has created fear and tension in the area.
According to police, a team from the Kashmere Gate Police Station and the North District Operations team reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the stabbing incident. They rushed all three injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors made efforts to save them.
However, one passenger succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The other two injured people are still undergoing treatment and their condition is being monitored.
CCTV Footage, Forensic Evidence Under Scanner
Several Delhi Police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused. Police and forensic teams have recovered crucial clues from the crime scene. According to police officials, the preliminary investigation has yielded leads, and efforts are underway to identify the attackers.
Senior North District police officers said they expect to solve the case soon. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to establish the route taken by the assailants before and after the incident. Police are investigating several possible angles, including rivalry, robbery and a personal dispute.
"On September 24, 2026, at around 7.30 pm, Kashmere Gate Police Station received information about a stabbing incident near Yamuna Bazaar. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that a gang of assailants had stopped an e-rickshaw and attacked the passengers, leaving three people injured. One of the injured passengers later died during treatment. Kashmere Gate Police Station and the North District Operations team have collected crucial clues from the crime scene and are working to solve the case soon," Kashmere Gate Police stated.
It is being alleged that the assailants attempted to rob the people travelling in it. When the latter resisted, the assailants attacked the e-rickshaw driver and two passengers with knives.
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