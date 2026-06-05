ETV Bharat / state

DU Asst Professor Murder: 'Could Be Handiwork Of Close Associate', Say Police

New Delhi: A day after an assistant professor at Delhi University's Shivaji College was found murdered in her flat at Vasundhara Enclave in East Delhi, police suspect it could be the handiwork of a close associate.

A police officer said initial investigation suggests that the victim, Devosmita Paul could have been killed by a close associate as no clear signs of robbery of forced entry were found in her flat.

Given the gravity of the case, several teams from the Special Staff, AATS, and Crime Branch, along with the local police, have been engaged in the probe. Police are examining CCTV footages, forensic evidence, and the activities of people in contact with the professor. In the hours leading up to her death, the 43-year-old had reportedly sent medicines to her mother, her family told the police. She also had a promotion interview scheduled for Thursday, but did not turn up, according to a colleague who worked in the same college.

Senior police officers said the woman worked as an ad hoc professor at another DU college before being appointed as an assistant professor at Shivaji College located in Raja Garden in 2023. According to the police, the victim had separated from her Bengaluru-based husband, with divorce proceedings ongoing for the last four years.