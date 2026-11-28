ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Drunk Man Throws LPG Cylinder From Third Floor After Quarrel, Kills Neighbour Standing Below

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: A quarrel with occupants of his building took a deadly turn in southwest Delhi's Bindapur when a 24-year-old man, who was allegedly drunk, went upstairs in a fit of rage and threw a filled LPG cylinder from the third floor, killing a neighbour standing below, police said on Saturday.

The cylinder struck 28-year-old Sahil on the head, leaving him critically injured. He was standing outside the building, where he lived with his wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old son, when the incident took place on Friday evening. The incident occurred at 7 pm at Radhika Apartment in Bindapur Extension on Friday, near Talab Wala Park.

Police said the accused, identified as Shivam Sharma alias Shiv, a tailor by profession, had allegedly been consuming alcohol since morning and had not gone to work. He works as a tailor at a factory in Bindapur. Police said Sharma first got into an argument with occupants of the building in the parking area. The quarrel escalated around 7 pm, following which he went upstairs in anger and allegedly threw the filled LPG cylinder from the third-floor balcony.