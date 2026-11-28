Delhi: Drunk Man Throws LPG Cylinder From Third Floor After Quarrel, Kills Neighbour Standing Below
The incident occurred at 7 pm at Radhika Apartment in Bindapur Extension on Friday, near Talab Wala Park.
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
New Delhi: A quarrel with occupants of his building took a deadly turn in southwest Delhi's Bindapur when a 24-year-old man, who was allegedly drunk, went upstairs in a fit of rage and threw a filled LPG cylinder from the third floor, killing a neighbour standing below, police said on Saturday.
The cylinder struck 28-year-old Sahil on the head, leaving him critically injured. He was standing outside the building, where he lived with his wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old son, when the incident took place on Friday evening. The incident occurred at 7 pm at Radhika Apartment in Bindapur Extension on Friday, near Talab Wala Park.
Police said the accused, identified as Shivam Sharma alias Shiv, a tailor by profession, had allegedly been consuming alcohol since morning and had not gone to work. He works as a tailor at a factory in Bindapur.
Police said Sharma first got into an argument with occupants of the building in the parking area. The quarrel escalated around 7 pm, following which he went upstairs in anger and allegedly threw the filled LPG cylinder from the third-floor balcony.
The cylinder fell directly on Sahil, who was standing below. The impact left him with severe injuries. "Locals rushed Sahil to a nearby hospital, from where he was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead," a senior police officer said.
A PCR call was received at the Dabri police station at 7.15 pm on Friday, informing that a man had thrown a gas cylinder from the third floor and that the injured person had been taken to hospital.
Police took Sharma into custody in connection with the incident. His father died in 2023, while his mother works as a freelancer with a company. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the altercation and the fatal act. Sahil, who worked at a weekly market, lived on the first floor of the same building.