Delhi Drafts New Labour Rules: Weekly Work Cap At 48 Hours, Overtime Strictly Regulated
New rules cap overtime at 144 hours per quarter, count 15-30 minutes as 30 minutes and treat any time over 30 minutes as 1 hour.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has made a significant amendment to the draft rules issued for the safety of workers employed in industrial areas. Under the new rules, no worker will be able to work more than 48 hours per week.
The rules also specify clear provisions regarding working hours and overtime. A maximum of 144 hours of overtime will be permitted in a quarter. Additionally, any overtime of 15-30 minutes will be counted as 30 minutes, while any overtime of 30+ minutes will be counted as 1 hour.
To ensure the safety of workers in industrial sectors, the Delhi government has released the draft of the Delhi Commercial, Security, Health and Work Condition Rules 2025. The government has invited public objections and suggestions on the draft notification for the next 45 days.
According to Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra, these rules include important provisions regarding the health, working hours and safety of the lakhs of workers employed in the industrial areas of the national capital.
Annual Medical Check-Up
The key provisions issued by the government for the health and safety of workers in Delhi are being considered a major step toward implementing the new labour codes. An annual medical check-up will be mandatory for every worker, free of cost for labourers aged 45 and above.
This check-up must be conducted within the first four months of each year. For employees working in hazardous industries, a free medical examination must be conducted within the first 30 days of the year.
Safety And Health Advisory Board
To further promote worker welfare, the draft prepared by the government on worker safety proposes a 10-member Occupational Safety and Health Advisory Board, to be chaired by the Delhi Labour Commissioner. The board will also include representatives from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Health Department. The government believes that these rules will place greater responsibility on industrial areas for worker safety and health, making the workplace environment safer.
Atal Canteen Scheme
The change of government in Delhi brings the launch of the Atal Canteen Scheme, which will provide subsidised food to labourers and low-income groups. Construction of the first canteen in Timarpur, Delhi, has begun, with an inauguration planned for December 25.
Under this scheme, eligible people of the capital will receive clean, hot and nutritious meals for Rs 5. In the first phase, canteens will open at 100 locations across the city. The current financial year includes a budget allocation of Rs 100 crore for this scheme.
