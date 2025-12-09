ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Drafts New Labour Rules: Weekly Work Cap At 48 Hours, Overtime Strictly Regulated

New Delhi: The Delhi government has made a significant amendment to the draft rules issued for the safety of workers employed in industrial areas. Under the new rules, no worker will be able to work more than 48 hours per week.

The rules also specify clear provisions regarding working hours and overtime. A maximum of 144 hours of overtime will be permitted in a quarter. Additionally, any overtime of 15-30 minutes will be counted as 30 minutes, while any overtime of 30+ minutes will be counted as 1 hour.

To ensure the safety of workers in industrial sectors, the Delhi government has released the draft of the Delhi Commercial, Security, Health and Work Condition Rules 2025. The government has invited public objections and suggestions on the draft notification for the next 45 days.

According to Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra, these rules include important provisions regarding the health, working hours and safety of the lakhs of workers employed in the industrial areas of the national capital.

Annual Medical Check-Up

The key provisions issued by the government for the health and safety of workers in Delhi are being considered a major step toward implementing the new labour codes. An annual medical check-up will be mandatory for every worker, free of cost for labourers aged 45 and above.