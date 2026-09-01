Delhi Directorate Of Education Abolishes Minimum Land Area Requirement For Private Schools
Decision removes major hurdles in opening new private schools and expanding existing ones, particularly in densely-populated and older urban areas.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government have taken a significant decision regarding the expansion of education and the operation of private schools in Delhi. An official order has been issued by the Directorate of Education (Private School Branch) of the Delhi government, completely abolishing the mandatory minimum land area requirement for school recognition, the extension of recognition, and school upgrades. This decision removes major hurdles in opening new schools and expanding existing ones, particularly in densely populated and older urban areas.
According to the order issued by senior IAS officer Ankita Anand, the Director (Private School Branch), this step has been taken by exercising powers conferred under Section 4 (read with Section 3), and Rules 43, 50, and 51 of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973. The order has received the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. With the implementation of this new system, recognised unaided private schools in Delhi will no longer be subject to rigid and complex uniform land-size regulations that many management committees found difficult to meet.
The department has clarified that recognition granted by the Directorate of Education does not exempt the concerned school from the regulations of its affiliated board or other statutory authorities. Schools must still fulfill all formalities and land standards prescribed by their respective boards. However, the Directorate will no longer enforce the previous requirement for a minimum land area (in square metres) for the purpose of recognition. This move will provide significant relief, especially to schools operating on small premises in older, densely populated neighbourhoods — schools that previously struggled to secure legal recognition due to space constraints.
It is worth noting that the scarcity of land has been a major challenge in the education sector for the past decade. In a metropolis like Delhi, where land prices are high and plot sizes are limited, the requirement for large plots of land often prevented many excellent educational institutions from obtaining formal recognition.
Under this new policy, priority will be given to quality education and the holistic development of students. Schools will still be required to comply with norms regarding child rights protection, safety standards, sports infrastructure, and the provisions of the RTE Act, 2009.
Copies of this order from the Directorate of Education have been forwarded to the Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, the Secretary to the Chief Minister, the Secretary to the Education Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary (Education), and all District Deputy Directors of Education for necessary action.
Additionally, the IT wing of the Directorate has been instructed to immediately upload the order to the departmental website so that all concerned institutions and the general public can access the information. This decision is a practical step taken with Delhi's geographical realities in mind. It will not only provide unauthorized or struggling schools an opportunity to join a transparent system but will also help create a better academic environment under the Right to Education framework.
Key Facts
- Minimum land requirement abolished: The Directorate has not prescribed any fixed minimum land area for fresh recognition, expansion, or upgradation.
- Board standards to apply: Land-related rules concerning affiliation will now be governed by the guidelines of the respective boards (such as CBSE, etc.).
- Mandatory legal compliance: All other statutory provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and the RTE Act, 2009, will continue to be strictly enforced.
- Old order revoked: The circular issued on May 28, 2014, which mandated strict minimum land requirements, has been cancelled with immediate effect.
Also Read:
- Delhi Education Minister Promises Strict Action After Girl Student Of East Vinod Nagar School Dies In Hospital
- 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Molested By School Cab Driver In Delhi, Accused Arrested
- Delhi Schools Issue H1N1 Advisory As Swine Flu, Seasonal Influenza Cases Rise
- Recognised Private Unaided Schools May Hike Fees At Beginning Of Academic Session Without Govt Nod: Delhi HC