ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Directorate Of Education Abolishes Minimum Land Area Requirement For Private Schools

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government have taken a significant decision regarding the expansion of education and the operation of private schools in Delhi. An official order has been issued by the Directorate of Education (Private School Branch) of the Delhi government, completely abolishing the mandatory minimum land area requirement for school recognition, the extension of recognition, and school upgrades. This decision removes major hurdles in opening new schools and expanding existing ones, particularly in densely populated and older urban areas.

According to the order issued by senior IAS officer Ankita Anand, the Director (Private School Branch), this step has been taken by exercising powers conferred under Section 4 (read with Section 3), and Rules 43, 50, and 51 of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973. The order has received the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. With the implementation of this new system, recognised unaided private schools in Delhi will no longer be subject to rigid and complex uniform land-size regulations that many management committees found difficult to meet.

The department has clarified that recognition granted by the Directorate of Education does not exempt the concerned school from the regulations of its affiliated board or other statutory authorities. Schools must still fulfill all formalities and land standards prescribed by their respective boards. However, the Directorate will no longer enforce the previous requirement for a minimum land area (in square metres) for the purpose of recognition. This move will provide significant relief, especially to schools operating on small premises in older, densely populated neighbourhoods — schools that previously struggled to secure legal recognition due to space constraints.

It is worth noting that the scarcity of land has been a major challenge in the education sector for the past decade. In a metropolis like Delhi, where land prices are high and plot sizes are limited, the requirement for large plots of land often prevented many excellent educational institutions from obtaining formal recognition.