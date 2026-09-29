Delhi Development Authority Makes GIS-Based Land Use Plan Available In Interactive Digital Map
Stakeholders can now access precise land, plot information from home, under 'Delhi Master Plan 2047' on DDA's website section, improving 'ease of doing business'.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Citizens of Delhi will no longer need to make rounds of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or other government offices to ascertain the land use of their property, or to check the zoning of a specific area. Acting on the directives of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the DDA has implemented a major digital reform. Under the 'Master Plan for Delhi-2047', the authority has made the entire land-use plan available online, as a state-of-the-art interactive digital map based on GIS (Geographic Information System).
With the launch of this new digital facility, ordinary citizens, property owners, planners, and other stakeholders can now access precise information about their area or plot online, from the comfort of their homes. This move is being touted as a significant milestone towards improving 'ease of doing business' and transparency in Delhi's governance.
Available On DDA's Official Website
According to DDA officials, the GIS-based interactive digital map is available on DDA's official website, under the 'Master Plan for Delhi-2047' section. By visiting this site, any citizen can search for a specific area, location or property, and directly view the land-use category under which the land is recorded. Unlike traditional 2D maps, which operate on a fixed scale, this digital map offers users the flexibility to zoom in to the plot and pinpoint exact locations.
A key feature of this digital platform is the integration of various planning-related details through distinct thematic layers. These include land pooling areas, transit-oriented development (TOD) zones, the Dwarka sub-city and Rohini project layouts, PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Yojana) colonies, DDA parks, and other specific zones. These layers will enable citizens and professionals to easily understand which specific plan or development framework governs a particular area.
Nine Major Land-Use Categories, Colour Coded
To clearly depict Delhi's land use on the digital map, nine major land-use categories have been assigned distinct colours. This clear colour-coding allows even a layperson to identify at a glance which category their property or the surrounding area falls under. These categories include residential, commercial, industrial, recreational and green areas, transportation, utility services, government, public and semi-public facilities, agriculture, and water bodies.
The interactive map is not merely for viewing; it is equipped with several modern and practical tools. Using the measurement and drawing tools provided on the platform, users can directly measure distances and dimensions (such as the width and length of a road or plot) on the map. Additionally, marks or sketches can be created directly on the map for analytical purposes or personal reference.
The digital platform by the DDA is dynamic, meaning it will be continuously updated as new data becomes available. This ensures that planning-related data remains relevant in line with the city's changing geographical characteristics and development needs.
The initiative will also provide a robust foundation for integrating multi-sectoral and multi-agency data under the Centre's AMRUT mission and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.
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