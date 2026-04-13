ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Dehradun Expressway Closed For Maintenance, PM Modi Visit

Dehradun: The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has been completely closed to traffic between Dehradun and Chhutmalpur from Monday till tomorrow (April 14), when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun to inaugurate the expressway. Ahead of the visit, the expressway was already closed in Ganeshpur since Sunday (April 12), when road repair work began there.

A diversion plan has also been issued. Police have requested the public to use diversion routes to avoid inconvenience to drivers and passengers.

Alternative Route Plans

Vehicles traveling from Dehradun city area to Saharanpur-Roorkee-Delhi will travel via the Shimla Bypass Tiraha-Nayagaon Road-Dharmawala Chowk-Behat. They will travel via Rispana Bridge-Jogiwala-Lalatapad-Raiwala-Haridwar.

Vehicles traveling from Dehradun city area to Chhutmalpur-Biharigarh will travel via the Shimla Bypass Tiraha-Nayagaon Road-Dharmawala Chowk-Shakumbari Devi-Chhutmalpur.