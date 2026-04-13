Delhi Dehradun Expressway Closed For Maintenance, PM Modi Visit
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has been closed for repairs from April 12. PM Modi will inaugurate it on April 14.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Dehradun: The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has been completely closed to traffic between Dehradun and Chhutmalpur from Monday till tomorrow (April 14), when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun to inaugurate the expressway. Ahead of the visit, the expressway was already closed in Ganeshpur since Sunday (April 12), when road repair work began there.
A diversion plan has also been issued. Police have requested the public to use diversion routes to avoid inconvenience to drivers and passengers.
Alternative Route Plans
Vehicles traveling from Dehradun city area to Saharanpur-Roorkee-Delhi will travel via the Shimla Bypass Tiraha-Nayagaon Road-Dharmawala Chowk-Behat. They will travel via Rispana Bridge-Jogiwala-Lalatapad-Raiwala-Haridwar.
Vehicles traveling from Dehradun city area to Chhutmalpur-Biharigarh will travel via the Shimla Bypass Tiraha-Nayagaon Road-Dharmawala Chowk-Shakumbari Devi-Chhutmalpur.
Vehicles traveling from Delhi-Saharanpur-Roorkee-Chhutmalpur to Dehradun or Mussoorie will travel via Chhutmalpur-Behat-Dharmawala Chowk-Premnagar-Thakurpur Highway-Premnagar Chowk-Ballupur Chowk.
Preparations For PM Modi's Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Uttarakhand on April 14. During this visit, he will first inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway from Ganeshpur. After this, his convoy will proceed by road to Dehradun city, where he will address a public meeting at the Mahindra Ground in Garhi Cantonment. In view of the VVIP visit, flying drones has been banned in the area.
Tight security arrangements are being made for PM Modi's programme, as part of which a police briefing was held. Strict instructions have been given to ensure tight security along the route and at the venue, ensuring no lapses in the security of the VVIP. Furthermore, the entire venue has been divided into two super zones, under which comes six zones, each with 12 sectors, and 54 sub-sectors.