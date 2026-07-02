Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Caves In Near Shamli After Heavy Rains
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Shamli: A portion of the recently inaugurated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caved in following the season's first heavy overnight showers in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday.
A vehicle was damaged in the incident and the commuter uploaded a video of the damaged stretch on social media. He also lodged a complaint with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) via the 'X' platform.
The incident occurred near Kheda Mastan village in Shamli on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.
Faulty drainage systems are believed to be the primary cause of the expressway's collapse. Reports suggest that the drainage channel constructed for water runoff did not meet required standards. Instead of a proper concrete-slab, work was completed by pouring loose concrete. Heavy rain caused the pressure of water flowing off the highway to erode the drain, and this erosion gradually extended to the main highway, causing the road to cave in, sources said.
So far, NHAI officials have refrained from commenting on this lapse. However, repair work was carried out following the complaint.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated this expressway on April 14. Built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, this expressway aims to reduce travel time betweem Delhi and Dehradun by around four hours. The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway connects with major corridors like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Katra and Delhi-Meerut expressways.
Meanwhile, in Baghpat, Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, raised concerns regarding potholes appearing on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and other national highways. He said that the quality of construction was not properly tested, leading to the deterioration of even newly built roads. Slamming Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Tikait said he would not become CM for a third term and plans are underway to move him to central politics.
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