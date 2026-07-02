ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Caves In Near Shamli After Heavy Rains

Shamli: A portion of the recently inaugurated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caved in following the season's first heavy overnight showers in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday.

A vehicle was damaged in the incident and the commuter uploaded a video of the damaged stretch on social media. He also lodged a complaint with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) via the 'X' platform.

The incident occurred near Kheda Mastan village in Shamli on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Faulty drainage systems are believed to be the primary cause of the expressway's collapse. Reports suggest that the drainage channel constructed for water runoff did not meet required standards. Instead of a proper concrete-slab, work was completed by pouring loose concrete. Heavy rain caused the pressure of water flowing off the highway to erode the drain, and this erosion gradually extended to the main highway, causing the road to cave in, sources said.