ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Declares Holiday For Chhath Puja In All Government & Private Schools

Delhi Directorate of Education ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: All government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 16 on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government issued an official circular in this regard on Friday.

According to the order, all government schools, government-aided schools, and recognised private schools in the capital will remain closed next Monday. Additionally, all offices under the Directorate of Education will also remain closed.