Delhi Declares Holiday For Chhath Puja In All Government & Private Schools
According to the Directorate of Education order, all government schools, government-aided schools, and recognised private schools in the capital will remain closed next Monday.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
New Delhi: All government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 16 on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government issued an official circular in this regard on Friday.
According to the order, all government schools, government-aided schools, and recognised private schools in the capital will remain closed next Monday. Additionally, all offices under the Directorate of Education will also remain closed.
A circular issued by the Coordination Branch of the Directorate of Education on November 13 states that the General Administration Department of the Delhi Government had declared a public holiday on November 16 for Chhath Puja. This decision was made via a notification issued by the General Administration Department.
Based on this notification, the Directorate of Education has issued instructions to declare a holiday for all schools and offices under its jurisdiction. The circular clarifies that this order applies to all relevant schools in the capital.
Circular Sent To School Principals & Officials
This circular has been issued following the approval of the Director of Education. Copies of the circular have been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Education Minister, the Education Secretary, the Director of Education, and other senior departmental officials.
Furthermore, the order has been communicated to all Additional District Directors of Education, Deputy Directors of Education (Regional), and the heads of government, government-aided, and recognized private schools. The department’s computer cell has been instructed to upload the circular to the Directorate of Education’s website.
Also Read:
- Call Of Chhathi Maiya: Love For Family Brings Back Biharis From Across All Corners Despite Crowded Trains And Cancellations
- Chhath Puja: Northern Railway Schedules 24 Special Trains From Delhi On November 13
- All Gear Up For Chhath Puja; People Throng Markets, Passengers Rush Home
- Delhi Govt Declares November 16 As A Public Holiday For Chhath Puja