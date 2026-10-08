ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Customs Destroys 165 Kg Of Narcotics Worth Rs 515 Crore

Customs officials with the seized narcotics. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Customs on Thursday destroyed 165 kg of seized narcotic substances valued at approximately Rs 515 crore, an official said.

The massive stockpile of narcotics primarily consisted of two types of contraband: approximately 140 kg of hydroponic weed with an estimated value of Rs 140 crore in the international market and about 25 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 375 crore, he added.

"In total, illicit and dangerous narcotics worth around Rs 515 crore were destroyed by incineration to ensure they could not re-enter the market under any circumstances," the customs officials said. Customs commissioner Arvind Saran oversaw the entire process executed by the high-level committee operation chaired by additional commissioner (disposals) Shankar Prasad Sarma. Other distinguished committee members, senior officials, and joint commissioner Nitish Verma were also present on the occasion.