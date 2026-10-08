Delhi Customs Destroys 165 Kg Of Narcotics Worth Rs 515 Crore
The stockpile consisted of approximately 140 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 140 crore and about 25 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 375 crore.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Customs on Thursday destroyed 165 kg of seized narcotic substances valued at approximately Rs 515 crore, an official said.
The massive stockpile of narcotics primarily consisted of two types of contraband: approximately 140 kg of hydroponic weed with an estimated value of Rs 140 crore in the international market and about 25 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 375 crore, he added.
"In total, illicit and dangerous narcotics worth around Rs 515 crore were destroyed by incineration to ensure they could not re-enter the market under any circumstances," the customs officials said.
Customs commissioner Arvind Saran oversaw the entire process executed by the high-level committee operation chaired by additional commissioner (disposals) Shankar Prasad Sarma.
Other distinguished committee members, senior officials, and joint commissioner Nitish Verma were also present on the occasion.
Officials ensured that the hazardous consignment was destroyed in full compliance with all environmental and safety regulations. Data show anti-narcotics agencies achieved significant success at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport alone between April and September 2025, with registration of 89 drug seizure cases.
A total of approximately 611 kilograms of narcotics, including hydroponic weed, heroin, and cocaine, were seized, and 109 notorious smugglers were arrested.
On Monday, the Delhi Police busted an inter-state heroin smuggling network and an illegal manufacturing unit operating from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.
They seized 7.076 kg of heroin, around 3.3 kg of raw material, Rs 3three lakh in cash and two luxury cars used for smuggling the narcotics. The value of the recovered heroin in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 50 crore.
Northern Range Joint CP Vijay Singh said the Special Staff Team of Rohini district, under the leadership of Inspector Sandeep Godara and under the supervision of ACP Ajmer Singh, busted the major syndicate under the Drug Free India campaign. A total of four accused, including the kingpin and the factory owner, have been arrested in the case, he said.
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