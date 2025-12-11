ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Crime Branch Busts Racket Trading in Demonetised Notes; Rs 3.5 Crore Seized

New Delhi: Delhi Police have uncovered an illegal network in North Delhi’s Wazirpur area that was trading in demonetised currency notes, nearly nine years after the notes were rendered invalid in November 2016.

Acting on a tip-off in June 2024, the Crime Branch seized several bags filled with old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, with a total face value of more than Rs 3.5 crore. Police said these notes have been invalid since November 2016, yet they were still being circulated in secret, up until the recent operation.

During the raid, four people were arrested. Of these, three are Delhi residents: Harsh (22) and Tek Chand (39), both from Rohini Sector-25, and Lakshya (28) from Brijpuri. The fourth accused, Vipin Kumar (38), is from Joginder Nagar, Himachal Pradesh, and was living in a servant's quarter near Shalimar Bagh Metro Station, showing the network spanned multiple locations.

According to Delhi Police, the accused entered this illegal trade to make quick money and knew that possessing such currency is completely unlawful.

To understand how the racket operated, investigators probed the methods used by the accused.