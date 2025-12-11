Delhi Crime Branch Busts Racket Trading in Demonetised Notes; Rs 3.5 Crore Seized
Delhi Police arrested four after recovering Rs 3.5 crore in banned notes from Wazirpur; interrogation is underway to trace the source and wider network.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police have uncovered an illegal network in North Delhi’s Wazirpur area that was trading in demonetised currency notes, nearly nine years after the notes were rendered invalid in November 2016.
Acting on a tip-off in June 2024, the Crime Branch seized several bags filled with old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, with a total face value of more than Rs 3.5 crore. Police said these notes have been invalid since November 2016, yet they were still being circulated in secret, up until the recent operation.
During the raid, four people were arrested. Of these, three are Delhi residents: Harsh (22) and Tek Chand (39), both from Rohini Sector-25, and Lakshya (28) from Brijpuri. The fourth accused, Vipin Kumar (38), is from Joginder Nagar, Himachal Pradesh, and was living in a servant's quarter near Shalimar Bagh Metro Station, showing the network spanned multiple locations.
According to Delhi Police, the accused entered this illegal trade to make quick money and knew that possessing such currency is completely unlawful.
To understand how the racket operated, investigators probed the methods used by the accused.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been purchasing old demonetised notes, invalid since November 2016, at very low prices in recent months. Buyers were falsely assured that the notes could still be exchanged through certain "channels" or via the RBI, which is not possible under any circumstances.
Police registered the case based on this fraudulent activity, charging it under cheating, criminal conspiracy, and violations of the Specified Bank Notes Act.
Police seized multiple bags containing large quantities of invalid currency and confiscated two vehicles that the accused used to transport the notes. Initial investigations suggest the accused moved the money from one location to another, suggesting involvement in a larger network.
Police are interrogating all the accused in depth to trace the source of the demonetised currency and identify their intended supply locations. Investigators are also probing possible links between the racket and other states besides Delhi.
