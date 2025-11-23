ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Key Supplier Of Heroin Wanted In Two NDPS Cases

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested a key supplier in an inter-state narcotics network and wanted in two drug-related cases involving heroin worth over Rs 8 crore.

The accused, Tushar, is a resident of Mahavir Enclave in Delhi. He was declared a fugitive in two major Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 cases this year, in which a total of 770 grams (258 grams + 512 grams) of heroin was recovered, valued at over Rs 8 crore in the international market.

Delhi Crime Branch DCP Harsha Indora said, "Following a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Satish Malik under the supervision of ACP Rajpal Dabas, laid a trap in Mahavir Enclave and apprehended the accused with the help of technical surveillance."

According to the police, Tushar (31) hails from Sanyog Vihar, Matiala in New Delhi, currently resides in Mahavir Enclave Part-I.