Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Key Supplier Of Heroin Wanted In Two NDPS Cases
Tushar (31) was arrested from Mahavir Enclave. He was declared a fugitive in two cases under NDPS Act.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST|
Updated : November 23, 2025 at 6:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested a key supplier in an inter-state narcotics network and wanted in two drug-related cases involving heroin worth over Rs 8 crore.
The accused, Tushar, is a resident of Mahavir Enclave in Delhi. He was declared a fugitive in two major Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 cases this year, in which a total of 770 grams (258 grams + 512 grams) of heroin was recovered, valued at over Rs 8 crore in the international market.
Delhi Crime Branch DCP Harsha Indora said, "Following a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Satish Malik under the supervision of ACP Rajpal Dabas, laid a trap in Mahavir Enclave and apprehended the accused with the help of technical surveillance."
According to the police, Tushar (31) hails from Sanyog Vihar, Matiala in New Delhi, currently resides in Mahavir Enclave Part-I.
Two cases under the NDPS Act were already registered against him at the Crime Branch police station, and in both cases, he was declared a fugitive/proclaimed offender by the court. During interrogation by the Crime Branch team, Tushar confessed to being an active member of an organized gang that supplies high-purity heroin to Delhi-NCR via the Nepalese-Afghanistan route.
"The accused's entire family is involved in the drug trade. To conceal his crimes, he had opened a shop in Mahavir Enclave under the guise of a boutique," said police.
The first case against him was registered in 2016 for attempt to murder. Subsequently, in 2022, cases of threatening and assault were filed. An FIR was also filed with the Crime Branch in 2024.
Indora stated Tushar's arrest has broken the backbone of a major interstate drug network operating in Delhi-NCR. "The campaign to make the capital drug-free has been intensified by targeting local carriers and major suppliers. The accused will be produced in court and police remand will be obtained in both NDPS cases," he said.
