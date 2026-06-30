Delhi CPA Scam Probe Widens: 74 Doctors Transferred, Data Assistant Dismissed
The Delhi government's crackdown on the alleged CPA scam continued, with doctors being transferred, an employee dismissed, and disciplinary action expanded.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The crackdown on alleged irregularities linked to the Health Department's Central Procurement Agency (CPA) has intensified under the Delhi government.
Seventy-four 74 doctors have been transferred, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data assistant has been dismissed and two junior assistants have been suspended as the investigation gathers pace.
The measures are part of the government's continuing crackdown, which has already led to transfers, suspensions, dismissals, and arrests of several officials in connection with the alleged procurement scam.
74 Doctors Transferred
Late on Monday night, the Health Department issued transfer orders for 74 doctors serving in various government hospitals across the Capital. The list includes 29 doctors from the Central Jail Hospital (CJH), Tihar, where many had been posted for several years.
Doctors from Mahavir Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Indira Gandhi Hospital, Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital have also been assigned fresh postings at different healthcare facilities.
The transfer orders were issued by Deputy Secretary (HR Medical) Sharad Kumar.
Earlier, the Delhi government had also reshuffled 39 doctors and 35 pharmacists who had been serving in the CPA for extended periods, following Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's recommendation to transfer them to the Lieutenant Governor.
Before this, two senior officers and three employees linked to the alleged scam had already been suspended, while one employee had been dismissed from service.
Former DGHS, CPA Officials Arrested
The first major action in the case was taken against former DGHS Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and CPA Head of Office Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, both of whom were suspended before being arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).
The ACB later arrested Deputy Controller (Finance) Neeraj Chopra, whose role in the alleged procurement irregularities is also under investigation.
DGHS Data Assistant Dismissed
Meanwhile, the Health Department has dismissed DGHS data assistant Sumit Singh with immediate effect.
DGHS Dr Sushma Jain issued an order terminating his services on administrative grounds, effective from June 29, 2026.
The order directed Singh to hand over all official documents, files, a laptop, an identity card, and other government property to the department by the forenoon of June 30. His salary and other service benefits have also been stopped.
Departmental sources claimed Singh had been posted in the CPA for several years and had allegedly developed close links with a private medicine supplier associated with the procurement agency.
Sources further alleged that after the suspension of former DGHS Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, Singh allegedly passed on departmental information regarding action being taken against them. These allegations are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been independently verified.
Two Junior Assistants Suspended
In another development, the DGHS suspended junior assistants Umesh Negi and Kapil, who were posted in the Stores and Purchase Department. The suspension took immediate effect, and both officials have been directed to report to the department's headquarters.
The suspension order states that the action has been taken pending proposed disciplinary proceedings against the two employees.
Officials said the ongoing investigation into the alleged Rs 650-crore CPA procurement scam is expected to widen, with more officials linked to the previous CPA administration likely to come under scrutiny in the coming days.
The Delhi government has maintained that disciplinary and legal action will continue as investigators examine the roles of officials involved in the alleged procurement irregularities.
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