ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CPA Scam Probe Widens: 74 Doctors Transferred, Data Assistant Dismissed

New Delhi: The crackdown on alleged irregularities linked to the Health Department's Central Procurement Agency (CPA) has intensified under the Delhi government.

Seventy-four 74 doctors have been transferred, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data assistant has been dismissed and two junior assistants have been suspended as the investigation gathers pace.

The measures are part of the government's continuing crackdown, which has already led to transfers, suspensions, dismissals, and arrests of several officials in connection with the alleged procurement scam.

74 Doctors Transferred

Late on Monday night, the Health Department issued transfer orders for 74 doctors serving in various government hospitals across the Capital. The list includes 29 doctors from the Central Jail Hospital (CJH), Tihar, where many had been posted for several years.

Doctors from Mahavir Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Indira Gandhi Hospital, Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital have also been assigned fresh postings at different healthcare facilities.

The transfer orders were issued by Deputy Secretary (HR Medical) Sharad Kumar.

Earlier, the Delhi government had also reshuffled 39 doctors and 35 pharmacists who had been serving in the CPA for extended periods, following Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's recommendation to transfer them to the Lieutenant Governor.

Before this, two senior officers and three employees linked to the alleged scam had already been suspended, while one employee had been dismissed from service.

Former DGHS, CPA Officials Arrested

The first major action in the case was taken against former DGHS Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and CPA Head of Office Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, both of whom were suspended before being arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

The ACB later arrested Deputy Controller (Finance) Neeraj Chopra, whose role in the alleged procurement irregularities is also under investigation.