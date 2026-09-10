ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Sentences Man To 14 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment For Throwing Acid On Wife, Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Fine

New Delhi: The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has sentenced a man accused of throwing acid on his wife to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. Additional Sessions Judge Priyank Nayak also ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The court said that if the accused pays the fine, it will be given to his wife. If he fails to pay, his sentence will be extended by another year.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to assess the compensation payable to the victim under the law.

What Is The Full Case?

The case dates back to August 8, 2022. The husband and wife were living separately. On the day of the incident, the woman met her husband, and an argument broke out that led to a heated exchange.