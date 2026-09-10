Delhi Court Sentences Man To 14 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment For Throwing Acid On Wife, Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Fine
The woman suffered burns to her face and ears, while acid droplets also injured children playing nearby during the incident.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has sentenced a man accused of throwing acid on his wife to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. Additional Sessions Judge Priyank Nayak also ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
The court said that if the accused pays the fine, it will be given to his wife. If he fails to pay, his sentence will be extended by another year.
The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to assess the compensation payable to the victim under the law.
What Is The Full Case?
The case dates back to August 8, 2022. The husband and wife were living separately. On the day of the incident, the woman met her husband, and an argument broke out that led to a heated exchange.
After meeting her husband, the woman returned home. Around 5.30 pm, her husband arrived and allegedly threw acid on her.
Her condition deteriorated after the attack, following which her mother and neighbours took her to a hospital. Her face and ears suffered burns from the acid. Drops of acid also injured children playing nearby.
Two days after the incident, Delhi Police arrested the accused husband.
The Tis Hazari Court found the husband guilty under Section 326A of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment.
The court said the incident would not only have an immediate impact, but would also affect the victim throughout her life.
Also Read: