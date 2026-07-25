Delhi Court Reserves Verdict On Plea Against Sonia Gandhi's Name In Electoral Roll Before She Became Indian Citizen
Special Judge Visha Gogne of the court said the order in the matter will be passed on August 13.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Saturday reserved its verdict on a plea alleging Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll before she became an Indian citizen.
Special Judge Visha Gogne of the court said the order in the matter will be passed on August 13. The court also gave Gandhi and the complainant Vikas Tripathi time till August 1 to file their written submissions. Tripathi had sought directions from the court for registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Gandhi.
Tripathi's complaint was initially dismissed on September 11, 2025 by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Chaurasiya. However, Tripathi then filed a revision plea before the sessions court against the order. On December 9, 2025, the revision court issued notice to Gandhi.
Tripathi, in his complaint had stated that Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll of the New Delhi constituency in 1980, even though she became a citizen of India only in April 1983. He further claimed that Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll in 1980, deleted in 1982, and then included again in 1983.
Gandhi had refuted the allegations, arguing that the case is “wholly misconceived, frivolous, politically motivated, and an abuse of the process of law.”
In a short reply filed before the court, the veteran Congress leader argued that the complaint against her relies on speculative assumptions, media reports, and “imaginary applications” without producing any foundational documents as proof.
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