ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Reserves Verdict On Plea Against Sonia Gandhi's Name In Electoral Roll Before She Became Indian Citizen

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Saturday reserved its verdict on a plea alleging Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll before she became an Indian citizen.

Special Judge Visha Gogne of the court said the order in the matter will be passed on August 13. The court also gave Gandhi and the complainant Vikas Tripathi time till August 1 to file their written submissions. Tripathi had sought directions from the court for registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Gandhi.

Tripathi's complaint was initially dismissed on September 11, 2025 by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Chaurasiya. However, Tripathi then filed a revision plea before the sessions court against the order. On December 9, 2025, the revision court issued notice to Gandhi.