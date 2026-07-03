ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Reserves Order On Sentence Against BJP MLA In Celebratory Firing Murder Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday reserved till July 4 its order on sentence against BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh, who was convicted in a 2018 case of celebratory firing that left a woman dead.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne reserved its order after hearing arguments on sentence against Singh, who was convicted under IPC Section 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and under the Arms Act provision for contravening rules regarding arms licence. Singh, 56, is a BJP MLA from Sahebganj in Bihar.

In a 97-page order, the court had earlier said, "The acts of celebratory firing during festivities are a scourge which often causes fatalities in our country".

"The present case reflects a similar tragedy where alleged acts of reckless celebratory firing by accused 1 (Raju Kumar Singh), a multiple-term MLA from Bihar, caused the death of a guest in a New Year's party on the intervening night of December 31, 2018, and January 1, 2019. The other accused purportedly caused the disappearance of the evidence relating to this incident."