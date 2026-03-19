ETV Bharat / state

Land-For-Jobs Case: Delhi Court Rejects Lalu, Rabri Plea For 1,600 Documents

New Delhi: A Delhi court has rejected the plea of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, seeking over 1,600 unrelied documents in the CBI's land-for-jobs case, observing that the request could disrupt the trial process.

Special judge Vishal Gogne said that allowing such a demand at this stage would be premature and could complicate proceedings. The court noted that providing the documents in bulk would "place the cart before the horse" and throw the trial into "complete disarray".

'Cannot Turn Trial Into Maze At Outset': Court

The court also dismissed similar applications filed by co-accused R K Mahajan, who sought one document, and former railway official Maheep Kapoor, who sought 23 documents.

In a detailed order, the judge termed the pleas "untenable" and said the accused "cannot be permitted to create a conditionality upon the continuation of judicial proceedings".

The court further observed that the demand for all unrelied documents appeared to be designed to "condemn the trial to a maze at the very outset".