ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Orders Release Of Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar In Corruption Case

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday ordered alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s release in a 2017 corruption case.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vidya Prakash held that Chandrashekhar has already been in jail for a period longer than the maximum punishment for the offences he faces. “Consequently, it is hereby directed that the applicant/accused namely Sukesh @ Sukash Chandrashekhar be not detained during pendency of trial in this case, and he be released from jail forthwith, if not required in any other case,” the court ordered. The judge said Sukesh has spent over eight years in jail while the maximum punishment for the offence is seven years.

However, due to other pending cases against Sukesh, he will be unable to leave jail. During the hearing, the prosecution stated that Sukesh faces several cases and could influence the investigation. Sukesh was arrested on April 16, 2017. Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against him in the case on July 14, 2018. On November 17, 2018, the Patiala House Court framed charges against TTV Dhinakaran, Sukesh, Mallikarjun, and lawyer B Kumar.