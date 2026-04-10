ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Orders Cell Manufacturer To Pay Compensation After UPSC Aspirant Injured By Exploding Phone

New Delhi: Three-and-a-half years after a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant's phone exploded the day before his exam, leaving him injured and unable to appear in the exam, a Delhi consumer court has found the manufacturer, Realme Mobile Telecommunication Company, guilty of negligence and service deficiency.

The incident took place in Old Rajendra Nagar, a major UPSC coaching hub in the national capital. The aspirant’s year-long preparation was derailed in an instant when his mobile phone exploded, causing serious injuries and preventing him from appearing for the preliminary exam, scheduled the next day.

Following the incident, the aspirant approached the Consumer Commission. After nearly three-and-a-half years, the Central District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission delivered its verdict in the case.

The commission panel, comprising president Divya Jyoti Jaipuriyar and member Rashmi Bansal, took a strict view and directed the company to pay a total compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh to the student, along with the legal expenses. The panel also observed that a mobile phone battery explosion is a serious safety hazard that could potentially be fatal.

Background

According to the case, the student, Koti Sai Pawan, who lived in Old Rajendra Nagar, had purchased a Realme XT mobile phone for about Rs 18,000 in 2019. On June 5, 2022, just a day before the UPSC preliminary exam, around 3 am on June 4, the phone suddenly exploded and caught fire.

At the time of the incident, the phone was placed right beside the student’s head. In the accident, he sustained injuries to his hand, forehead and fingers, which required immediate hospitalisation, and prevented him from appearing in the exam the next day.