ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Orders FIR Against 2 DU Professors Over Research Publication Fraud

New Delhi: A Delhi court has directed the registration of an FIR against three persons, including two associate professors affiliated with the University of Delhi, over allegations of cheating, forgery and supplying fake research publication certificates.

Hearing a complaint filed by former Bharati College assistant professor Ankita Kilsen, Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Katariya said the allegations disclosed prima facie cognisable offences requiring a detailed police investigation.

In an order dated July 1, the court said, “What makes an act criminally liable is the presence of a fraudulent intention behind it. In this case, such an intention appears evident from the very outset. The alleged making of a false document…. points to a dishonest and fraudulent state of mind on the part of all three accused."

The court directed the Station Head Officer (SHO) of Shalimar Bagh police station to register an FIR based on the complaint filed on November 5, 2024, and submit a compliance report within 30 days. The accused named in the complaint are Sanjeev Kumar, who allegedly posed as a senior medical officer at AIIMS, associate professor at Dyal Singh College Pramod Kumar, and associate professor at Bharati College Luke Khanna.

According to the complaint, Sanjeev Kumar introduced the complainant to the two professors in 2021 on the assurance that they would help her secure an assistant professor's position. The complainant alleged that the two professors persuaded her to pay Rs 1 lakh in cash as publication charges and travel expenses, and collected her original research papers, promising to publish them in reputed academic journals.

She claimed that photocopies of three purportedly published research papers and publication certificates were later handed over to her, which she relied upon while applying for teaching positions.

The complainant was appointed as an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Bharati College in November 2023.

However, in August 2024, the college informed her that an RTI inquiry had revealed the research publications submitted by her were allegedly fake. She was later served a showcause notice and her services were terminated in October 2024 after an inquiry committee concluded that the three publications were not genuine.