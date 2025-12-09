Delhi Court Issues Notice To Sonia Gandhi On Plea Seeking FIR Over Inclusion Of Name In Voters' List
This followed senior advocate Pavan Narang's argument that the documents "must have been forged, fabricated and falsified" to include her name in the electoral roll.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a criminal revision plea challenging an order that had declined to register an FIR against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi over allegations that her name appeared in the electoral roll in 1980, three years before she became a citizen of India.
Special judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts issued notices to Gandhi and Delhi Police after senior advocate Pavan Narang argued that the documents "must have been forged, fabricated and falsified" to include her name in the electoral roll. The judge ordered that the revision plea be listed for further hearing on January 6, 2026.
Given the seriousness of the matter, the court has asked Gandhi and election officials to file their respective responses. This action is an important step towards scrutinising the electoral records of public figures and ensuring legal compliance in the voter registration process.
Filed by Vikas Tripathi, the revision petition challenged the September 11 order of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, dismissing his complaint seeking an FIR into the alleged wrongful inclusion of Gandhi's name in the voters' list.
Tripathi had said that Gandhi's name was first included in the electoral roll for the New Delhi constituency in 1980, despite her acquiring Indian citizenship only in April 1983. According to him, the name was deleted in 1982 and then re-included in 1983 after she became a citizen.
He added that the inclusion in 1980 could not have been possible without the furnishing of forged documents, which constitutes a cognisable offence. However, Chaurasia had refused to issue directions to the police to register an FIR, holding that the judiciary cannot embark on an inquiry that would "result in unwarranted transgression into fields expressly entrusted to the Constitutional authorities".
He further said such a probe would amount to a violation of Article 329 of the Constitution, which ordinarily bars courts from interfering in electoral rolls and related matters except through election petitions.
Tripathi had earlier said that the court should direct the police to investigate the alleged forgery, adding that the wrongful inclusion of a non-citizen in the voters' list amounted to electoral fraud at its very inception. The issue has been politically contentious, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of manipulating voters' lists in the past and referring to Gandhi's case as an example of alleged irregularities. Congress, on the other hand, has dismissed such claims as baseless and retaliatory.
