Delhi Court Issues Notice To Sonia Gandhi On Plea Seeking FIR Over Inclusion Of Name In Voters' List

A file photo of Sonia Gandhi at the launch of 'The Nehru Centre' in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a criminal revision plea challenging an order that had declined to register an FIR against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi over allegations that her name appeared in the electoral roll in 1980, three years before she became a citizen of India.

Special judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts issued notices to Gandhi and Delhi Police after senior advocate Pavan Narang argued that the documents "must have been forged, fabricated and falsified" to include her name in the electoral roll. The judge ordered that the revision plea be listed for further hearing on January 6, 2026.

Given the seriousness of the matter, the court has asked Gandhi and election officials to file their respective responses. This action is an important step towards scrutinising the electoral records of public figures and ensuring legal compliance in the voter registration process.

Filed by Vikas Tripathi, the revision petition challenged the September 11 order of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, dismissing his complaint seeking an FIR into the alleged wrongful inclusion of Gandhi's name in the voters' list.