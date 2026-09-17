ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Issues Notice To NIA On Bail Plea Moved By Terror Conspiracy Accused

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a bail plea moved by US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke arrested in a terror conspiracy case for alleged links to ethnic armed groups in North-East India.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered the next hearing on the bail plea on September 18. Earlier this month, the agency had filed a chargesheet against Van Dyke and six Ukrainian citizens for illegal entry, stay and movement in India, but did not invoke the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA chargesheet accused the seven of offences under sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act and said, “more time is required to ascertain and verify the true and complete facts about the commission of offences under UAPA.” After their arrest, the NIA had told the court that the accused were being probed for a wide-ranging terror conspiracy, including assistance to ethnic armed groups in India and Myanmar, and imparting drone training to them.

Earlier, on August 31, the High Court dismissed a petition challenging the trial court's order extending the investigation period from 90 days to 180 days. According to the NIA, the foreign nationals entered India on foreign visas and then entered Mizoram, a protected area. After this, they entered Myanmar and established contact with ethnic war groups.